Obituaries 09-18-2019

Robert ‘Bobby’ Picardi

Past owner of New Yellow Transportation of Revere

Robert “Bobby” Picardi, a lifelong resident of Revere. passed away suddenly on Sept. 15 at the age of 46.

Bobby was the past owner of the New Yellow Transportation of Revere. He was involved with Revere politics and often seen attending the various functions around the city. He truly will be missed by all who knew him.

Born in Revere on Nov. 3, 1972 to the late Richard and Margot (Hankel), he was the dear brother of Paul and his wife, Doreen of Revere, Donna Kelley and her husband, Joseph of Haverhill, Antoinette Abreu of Lynn, Richard “Ricky” Jr. and his fiancé, Danielle Michaels of Revere, Heidi Picardi and her husband, Pat Starkey of Saugus, Donna Picardi of North Andover, Lucia Picardi, Richard III, and Connie “Sissy” Picardi of Malden; adoring uncle to many nieces and nephews and is also survived by many loving friends.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m.. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Martin Yorra

Of Winthrop, formerly of Malden

Martin N. Yorra, 81, of Winthrop, formerly of Malden, entered Eternal Rest with dignity after years of fighting valiantly through a long illness on Sept. 7.

He was the beloved husband of 34 years to Amy (Falthzik) Yorra, son of the late Abraham and Minnie Yorra, dear brother of Dr. Frederick Yorra and the late Rosalyn Gurard; cherished cousin of Harvey and Judi Tabachnick, Fredda Castle and Hal and Patricia Zuravel and loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

Services were held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60) Malden on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Interment was in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152.

Robyn Gordon-Hamer

MGH employee, active volunteer, fundraiser and giraffe chatter

Robyn Gordon-Hamer, 63, of Revere entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and friends on Sept. 5 after a courageous, year-long battle with cancer.

Mrs. Gordon-Hamer was born in Malden, the daughter of Elizabeth (“Betty”) Gordon and the late Melvin Gordon. She leaves her loving husband of 32 years, Daniel Hamer. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Janet Stein of Greenville, SC and Lavee Jackson of Greenville, N.C. and by many adoring cousins and friends – and her affectionate Italian Greyhound Bella.

She graduated from Brandeis University with a BA in Art History after attending the Winsor School in Boston and the Tower School in Marblehead.

Robyn spent a year in Paris, France where she attended the Sorbonne and gained an appreciation of all things French. Earlier in her education, she was the recipient of the Tower School’s Helen Runnette Award. Until recently, Robyn was an administrative assistant in the Neurology Department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and was the owner and founder of a successful online jewelry operation.

Robyn loved working as a volunteer for charitable causes and spent her free time supporting several organizations that she cared deeply about, including the New England Aquarium and the interactive and educational Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. – where the world fell in love with April, the giraffe. Robyn was an active auction fundraiser and giraffe chatter.

She adored her dear friends, Ilene and Kris, who drove her to MGH Cancer Center for every appointment. She felt blessed by the outpouring of concern from her wonderful friends and family, whose love gave her the strength to see her through her battle with cancer.

A memorial service/celebration of Robyn’s life and shiva was held at Crown Pointe Condominium Clubhouse, Swampscott, MA on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robyn Gordon-Hamer to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org. Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101.

John Bottari

John ‘Elvis the little king’ Bottari

John Bottari, age 69, passed away on Aug. 16.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon. John and Shannon shared 18 years of an everlasting storybook love for each other. It was the kind of love that few can say they have ever found in life. John is also survived by his sister and lifelong protector, Karyn, who is now the lone surviving member of their sibling group, and her life-love, Fran. Karyn and John had a very special brother and sister bond, rarely experienced.

John was the son of Paul and Dorothy Bottari and the brother of Paul, all of whom are deceased. John is survived by his sons: John, Jason and Jody and by his daughter, Jina, along with their children and grandchildren. John had a special relationship with his mother-in-law, Sheila; they loved each other. John is also survived by his aunts, Louise Belmonte and Jackie Neil, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his “Babies Precious” cats, Sammy and Piddles and his dog. Morty. John often spoke fondly of his place of worship, the First Congregational Church, his fine Pastors, Nick and Tim, as well as the members who always made Shannon and John feel welcome.

John adored Elvis Presley so much that he became an Elvis impersonator, performing at functions and at various street vending performer spots like Revere Beach. The world is not a better place without our Little King. Those who met John like his landlord, Joe, his fellow church members, local cabdrivers and people who saw him perform, always felt his jovial personality and genuine warmth. His smile always lit up any room and put smiles on the faces of everyone with whom he came in contact.

John was small in stature yet big in heart. He will be sorely missed by all.

Our Little King is truly gone, but his spirit will be with us forever.

All are welcome to attend John’s memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 230 Beach Street, Revere.

Pasquale DeMarco

Wentworth Institute professor emeritus

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, Sept. 14

for Pasquale E. “Pat” DeMarco of Revere who passed at the age of 89 on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the Boston Medical Center following a year long illness. Services concluded with full military honors and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Brockton, “Pat” and his family came to live in East Boston for a short time and then moved to Revere over 70 years ago. “Pat” joined the U.S. Army in January of 1953 and served until December of 1954 as a Corporal. Upon returning from the military, he began working in the construction field, soon joining with his two brothers, founding their own construction company, “DeMarco Brothers Construction.” Later, he would found his own construction company and continue completing his college education at Wentworth Institute of Boston. And, in God’s time, he entered the world of academia as a Professor at Wentworth Institute for over 30 years, teaching building codes, their application, the administrative structure and actual on-site experiences. He retired from Wentworth with the honorable title of Professor Emeritus. Professor DeMarco long relished the joy that his teaching and his students brought to him. He held membership with the Revere Council, Knights of Columbus #179 for over 60 years. He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community and was indeed remembered for his volunteered services and certainly for his magnanimous generosity. Until the day of his passing, he remained for over 20 years on the payroll at Revere City Hall within several departments advising and consulting in building codes and ethics. The beloved husband of 64 years to Jennie (Forti) DeMarco, he was the cherished father of Damian B. DeMarco and his wife, Mary of Revere, David DeMarco and his wife, Donna of Marlborough, Daria Saia and her husband, Charles J. “Chuck” Saia of Londonderry, N.H. and Deirdre Damiano and her husband, Stephen Damiano of Revere; devoted grandfather of Daria C. Saia of Derry, N.H., Stephen Damiano, Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline of Revere, AnnMarie Censullo and her husband, Stephen of Londonderry, NH, Christopher Damiano of Revere, Salvatore C. Saia of Londonderry, NH, Nicholas D. DeMarco of Revere, Gina M. DeMarco of Manhattan, N.Y. and Sara J. DeMarco of Marlborough; dear brother to Marie Fowler and her husband, Joseph of Tampa Bay, FL and the late Joseph, Antonio and James V. DeMarco. He is also lovingly survived by two great grandchildren, Tresor and Gianna and by many proud nieces and nephews.

A very special acknowledgement to the entire staff at Menino Intensive Care Unit – B at Boston Medical Center. For not only the kind and exemplary skills they showered upon our “Papa Chuck,” but for the almost magical peace of mind rendered to our entire family and extended family. All of you have earned theheartfelt title of “Angel.”

Remembrances may be made to Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Mass Ave. Boston, MA 02118-2393. (Make checks payable to Menino Intensive Care Unit – B.). For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Phyllis M. Halas

Devoted mother and homemaker

Mrs. Phyllis M. (Giles) Halas, of Chelsea, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, at West Revere Health Center. She was 92.

Mrs. Halas was the daughter of the late Margaret and George Giles of Boston. She was the wife of the late Anthony Halas Sr. of Chelsea.

She was the mother of Richard Halas and his wife, Linda Halas of Revere, and the late Anthony Halas Jr. and his wife, Kathy Halas, of New Jersey.

Mrs. Halas was born in Boston and grew up in East Boston. She attended East Boston schools and lived in Chelsea for many years. Mrs. Halas and her husband attended St. Stanislaus Church, Chelsea, for many years.

Mrs. Halas worked at Gorin’s, Chelsea, for 34 years, and at the Soldiers’ Home, Chelsea, before her retirement.

Mrs. Halas enjoyed being with the family and hosting family gatherings on the holidays where she often treated the guests to delicious turkey and ham dinners.

Mrs. Halas had great memories of watching her son, Hall of Fame candlepin bowler, “Hawk” Halas, appear on the TV bowling shows at Wollaston Bowl in Quincy, Sammy White’s Brighton Bowl, and Fairway Lanes in Natick.

She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and shared many happy occasions with them.

Mrs. Halas also leaves four sisters, Anne Smith of Peabody, Alice Ricciardelli of Melrose, Brenda Kelly of Quincy, Janet Giles of Peabody, and two brothers, Thomas Giles of Nashua, N.H., and Bill Giles of Stoneham. She was also the sister of the late Marge Muller of Kingman, Arizona, and the late George Giles of Revere. She also leaves several grandchildren, including Colby O’Connor of Melrose, and Courtney Halas of Revere, and two great-grandchildren, Evan Brady O’Connor and Hannah Ruth O’Connor.

Mrs. Halas was a resident at the West Revere Health Center for three years. Richard Halas would like to thank the staff at the center for its outstanding care and support of his mother.

Mrs. Halas will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Visiting hours for Mrs. Halas will be Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Rita Rappa

An extraordinary family woman

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Sept.18 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Rita A. (Vigliotta) Rappa, 85, who passed after a brief illness at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere on Monday, Sept. 16. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Lynn, Mrs. Rappa was a 1951 graduate of Lynn Classical High School and a 65-year resident of Revere.

Always remembered as an extraordinary “family woman,” keeping the welfare and health of her family (her husband, her sons, their wives and her grandchildren) foremost in her mind and her heart. Her extended family of nieces and nephews will long remember their aunt as a devoted and loving element of the huge Vigliotta family.

The adored wife of 64 years of Retired Revere Fire Cpt. Fred A. Rappa, she was the devoted mother of Fred A. Rappa, Jr. and his wife, Eleanor of Point of Pines, Revere and Stephen J. Rappa, Sr. and his wife, Joanne of Georgetown; cherished grandmother of Kristen M. Tavano and her husband, Joseph of Salem, Michael S. Rappa and his wife, Allison of Swampscott, Saugus Police Sgt. Steven J. Rappa, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Saugus and Amanda L. Moses and her husband, Scott of Georgetown; dear sister of Jean O’Brien of Lynn and her late husband, Robert and the late Mary C. Noyer and her late husband, Gordon, Gennaro Vigliotta, III and his late wife, Aurora, Pasqualena “Lena” Serino and her late husband, Samuel, Ida Durant and her late husband, Bernard, Angelina “Ann” Rappa and her late husband, William, Evelyn McDermott and her late husband, Raymond, Pasquale “Patsy” Vigliotta and his late wife, Mary and Robert A. “Boddy” Vigliotta and his late wife, Joan. She is also lovingly survived by six great-grandchildren: Christopher, Alexandria, Scott, Melody, Emily and Kennedy also survived by many respectful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.