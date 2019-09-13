It’s On To Nov. 5 For The Other Revere Candidates

It’s on to Tuesday, November 5 for the candidates whose names did not appear on the ballot in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo move on to the Nov. 5 mayoral election in a rematch of their hard-fought 2015 contest. The two candidates have been campaigning hard throughout the summer and the enthusiasm and interest in this exciting race will intensify in the next six weeks leading up to Election Day.

There will be three contested races for ward councillor seats. Incumbent Ward 2 Ira Novoselsky is being challenged by Robert E. Bent for the seat. In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers is being challenged by Eric Lampedecchio. (Ricky Serino and Nicholas Moulaison Sr. will square off for the Ward 6 seat).

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 3 Councillor and current City Council President Arthur Guinasso, and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe Jr. will be unopposed in the general election.

There was no preliminary election for the School Committee race Tuesday. Those seeking one of the six seats on the School Committee (the mayor is an ex-officio member and serves as chair) in November are incumbents Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye, along with candidates Anthony D’Ambrosio, John Kingston, Albert Terminiello Jr., and Michael Toto Jr.