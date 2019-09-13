Mayor Arrigo Launches Results for Revere Initiative Focuses on Increasing Use of Data to Smartly Deploy City Resources

Mayor Brian Arrigo today announced the launch of Results for Revere, a data transparency initiative that, for the first time, will unlock performance data for city departments and share results to the public on the city’s website, Revere.org. Over the next several weeks, the Journal will publish details on data most relevant to Revere residents and business owners.

“Since I took office in 2016, our teams have been hard at work to make sure our City’s government runs more efficiently, and is using the latest technology to improve services for residents,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Results for Revere gives constituents an inside look at what we’ve accomplished for them, and holds us accountable to continue to perform at the level our taxpayers deserve.”

The first set of data to be published this week includes call data from Revere 311. Visitors to the site can view the number of calls Revere 311 handles each month, as well as the number of opened and closed service requests, by type and ward. Department of Public Works’ service requests far outpace those made for other departments, and include requests for potholes to be filled, missing or damaged signs, sidewalk repair and repaving.

The three-person Revere 311 call center team has answered more than 30,000 phone calls in two years, with more than 75 percent of calls answered in under 45 seconds. More than 40% of Revere 311 service requests come from its online and mobile app, well above the industry standard.

Results for Revere has also been implemented cost effectively. With the help of a Harvard Kennedy School fellowship and a software license totaling $250 per year, the City was able to bypass comparable software packages that can approach as much as $100,000 for cities to launch data transparency initiatives.