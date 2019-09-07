Lyons to Speak at Local GOP Meeting on Oct. 3

The First Suffolk and Middlesex Senatorial District Republican Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall, 249 Broadway, Revere. Special guest speaker will Jim Lyons, Chairman of the Mass GOP.

Lyons, had represented the 18th Essex district in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, before he became the chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party. Jim has brought new revisions to the Massachusetts Republican Party since his decisive win last January. There will be a lot to discuss at the meeting in October, since the Presidential Primary will be held five months later, the Republican National Convention five months after that, and the Presidential Election on Nov. 3, 2020. We are looking forward to having the Chairman come to our meeting.

The First Suffolk and Middlesex Senatorial District includes all of Revere and Winthrop, Boston Wards 1 (East Boston) and Wards 3 and 5, and certain precincts in Wards 2, 4, and 5 in Cambridge. At the meeting Republicans will also be filling out nomination papers to be on the ballot to elect ward committees during the Presidential Primary on March 3, 3020.

Our meeting will be held at the American Legion in Revere. There is plenty of parking and light refreshments will be served. We are encouraging anyone that is interested to please contact the State Committeeman or the State Committeewoman, Paul Ronukaitus / [email protected]t.net or Joyce Kelly / \[email protected]