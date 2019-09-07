Italian Heritage Month Committee Plans Anniversary Event on Sept. 28

On Saturday, Sept. 28. the Italian Heritage Month Committee, together with the Consul General of Italy, will be holding a Dinner Dance Fundraiser at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield. The evening will honor the three Co-Founders of October Italian Heritage Month: Judge Joseph V. Ferrino Sr. (Retired), Judge Peter W. Agnes Jr., and Comm. Lino Rullo.

This year marks the 20th Anniversary of October as Italian Heritage Month. The Italian Heritage Month Committee was formed in 1999 and was responsible for the filing and enactment of the legislature declaring October as Italian Heritage Month. Sen. Robert E. Travaglini, Rep. Salvatore F. Di Masi and Rep. Robert A. De Leo carried the Bill to passage and then-Gov. Argeo Paul Cellucci signed the Bill on Oct. 15, 1999, requiring every sitting governor in the future to proclaim October as Italian Heritage Month.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate 20 years with the Co-Founders of this important legislation at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield, at 6:30 p.m., Music will be provided by Steve Savio and the Sea Breeze band, Donation: $75 Per Person.

We will also be putting together a Commemorative Program Book for the event.

Please note that the deadline for Ad placement is Sept. 13. The deadline for Dinner Dance Tickets is Sept. 20. Please make your checks out to Italian Heritage Month Committee and mail to: Sal Bramante, October Italian Heritage Month, P.O. Box 185, Medford, MA 02155.

For Tickets, Ads, or information contact Florence Guidara 617-877-7285 [email protected] or Marisa Di Pietro 617-650-3442.