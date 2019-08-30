Obituaries 08-28-2019

Albert D’Errico, Sr.

Proud Member of the Greatest Generation, Retired Foreman for the City of Revere and 50-Year Member of the Revere Auxiliary Police Dept.

Albert J. D’Errico, Sr. passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. He was 92 years old and a resident of Revere for 68 years.

His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere on Aug. 26. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born in East Boston, he attended Boston Schools. He began his military career when, at the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Navy on Aug. 19, 1944, served until Aug. 14, 1947, was recalled on Sept. 7, 1950 and served again until Dec. 26, 1951. Albert was a most proud patriot and soldier. He maintained his intense love of God and Country until his dying day.

He was a Senior Foreman with the City of Revere, working as a heavy-duty mechanic for 36 years. He was a staple with the city department long after his retirement.

Albert also had another position within the City of Revere as a 50-year member of the Revere Auxiliary Police. He was proud and passionate regarding his affiliation with the Police Department. In spite of his senior years, he worked with the Parks & Recreation Department, gardening and as a caretaker.

Mr. D’Errico was born into the “Greatest Generation” and portrayed that image always. He was a member the Revere Rossetti Seniors.

He died on his 69th wedding anniversary, Aug.. 20, and his beloved wife, Anna C. (DiBlasi) D’Errico survives him. He was the devoted father of Albert J. D’Errico, Jr. and his companion, Paula of Assonet, MA and James J. D’Errico and his wife, Brenda A. of Revere, the cherished grandfather of Carla D’Errico and her companion, Shawn Sorrentino and Eric D’Errico and his wife, Allison, all of Winthrop, Diandra D’Errico of Revere and Lauren D’Errico of Tewksbury. He is also lovingly survived by two great-grandchildren, Amaya and Cameron Sorrentino. He was the brother of the late Charles, Michael, Anthony, John and James D’Errico and the late Mary Mosca, Eleanor Vitale, Angelina “Angie” Trabucco, Susan Wooden, Julia Johnson, Lena Kelly, Sally Biondo and Rose Bathard. Many caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive him.

Remembrances may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 93 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA, 02150, Attn: Cheryl Poppe, Superintendent’s Office.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Bianca LaRossa

Of Revere

Bianca (Dell’Aquila) LaRossa of Revere passed away at the Don Orione Home in East Boston on Aug. 22 at the age of 98.

Born in Pescara, Italy on Nov. 11, 1920 to the late Luigi and Irene (Curile) Dell’Aquila, she was the beloved wife of the late Fred LaRossa and her late longtime companion Albert Fossett; devoted mother of Fred LaRossa and his wife, Rita of Tewksbury, and the late Richard LaRossa and Irene LaRossa; cherished grandmother of four and adoring great-grandmother of five. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Prayer Service will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

John Porrazzo

Of Revere, Formerly of East Boston

John R. Porrazzo, 82, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The beloved husband of the late Maryann (Faretra) Porrazzo, he was the loving father of Elisa Porrazzo of Revere and the late John D. Porrazzo, caring brother of Louis Porrazzo of Revere, Frank and Joe Porrazzo, both of California, and the late Jimmy and David Porrazzo and Anna Guerra; adored grandfather of Cheyenne Vidaure and Matthew Armstrong and the great grandfather of Lillyanne Jony Porrazzo.

He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please go to www.vazzafunerals.com.

Laurence ‘Mickey’ Stack

U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran

Laurence M. “Mickey” Stack of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston and Revere, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13.

A U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran, he was the loving son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Morrissey) Stack, dear brother of Ellen McGilvary of Winthrop and the late David Stack, Paul Stack and his survivingwife, Gloria, James “Jimmy” Stack and his surviving wife, Lorraine, Dennis and Maureen Stack; cherished uncle of Jacqueline Charlebois, Shelley Stack, Brittany McDonough, Paula Stack, Tracy McKeone, Dennis Stack and the late John Stack and Alex Charlebois. Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere.

For guest book, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Marie Canty

A&P Retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Aug. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Marie G. Canty, 88, who passed after a brief illness on Friday, Aug.23 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House of Danvers. Following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Revere, she attended Revere schools and was a 1948 graduate of Revere High School.

A most proud and energetic member of Boston’s Deaf Community, she never allowed her handicap in any way to interfere with her exciting love of life, especially work and play. She had a long career with the former “A. & P.” Food Corp. as a computer operator at the headquarters of “A. & P.” in Boston’s North End.

Although never married, she adopted her only brother (Edward’s) family as her own, especially her two nieces and their families. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community and

appreciated traveling as well. She earned the love and admiration for all her tenacity in the mode of fierce independence with which she conducted her life.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Charles J. and Grace M. (McDevitt) Canty, dear sister of the late Edward C. and his late wife Marie E. Canty; adored and proud aunt to Ellen G. Ferrante and her husband, Revere School Committeeman Michael A. Ferrante of Revere and Lucille A. “Lu-Ann” O’Hearn and her husband Mark of Melrose; loving grand aunt to Edward M. and Melissa E. Ferrante, both of Revere and Cory R. and Nancy M. O’Hearn, both of Melrose. Marie also leaves several cousins in Ohio and in the North Shore Area.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Rocco ‘Rocky’ Castiglione

Active in Many Service Organizations, Retired Machinist and 22-year Bartender at Angelica’s in Middleton

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Aug. 28

from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Rocco L. “Rocky” Castiglione, 81, who passed on Sunday, Aug. 25 at his Revere residence following a valiant battle of several years with leukemia. Rocky died in comfort of home surrounded by his most loving and faithful immediate and extended family.

Born and raised in Boston’s North End, he attended Boston Trade High School and had a career which spanned some 42 years as a machinist for Thermo-Electron & Tecomet. Concurrently, he had another career as a bar steward and bar keeper (bartender) for Angelica’s of Middleton for over 22 years. His beloved wife, Carole L. (Yoffe) Castiglione enjoyed a 28-year career with Angelica’s in the same capacity.

Rocky, who was a Revere resident for 48 years, served with the U.S. Army as a PFC 3rd Class in the Mass. Army National Guard from January of 1957 through January of 1960. He was a longtime and proud member of the North End Council-Astonia K of C. He was also a most active and respected member of the International Order of Odd Fellows, Zenith Lodge #42, Winthrop, where he chaired the Mass. United Nations Youth Pilgrimage for 15 years and has been a member for over 25 years. His contemporaries and colleagues all agree and applaud him, not only for his long-standing service but for the virtue of charity and cheer with which he accomplished his goals, whether at work, at volunteering, at service organizations and especially in the work place.

Proud of his Catholic faith, he was a mentor to all, and in this day and age, a remarkable legacy to have left his family, extended family and many friends.

The beloved husband of Carole L. (Yoffe) Castiglione, he was the adored father to Jayson E. Caste of Manhattan, N.Y., Howard C. Castiglione and his wife, Rhonda, all of Manhattan, N.Y., Matthew R. Castiglione and his wife, Heather of Tewksbury; cherished grandfather of Joshua A. Castiglione of Orange, Haiden C. Castiglione of Manhattan, N.Y. and Daisie M. Castiglione of Tewksbury; dear brother of Sally Naso and her husband, Vincent J. of Everett, Josephine Spinale of Chelsea and her partner, Joseph Rzepka and also the late Anna M. Ortiz and the late Paul Spinale; dear friend to Domenic Valente, John “Lucky” Luciano, Jay Vacirca and Bob Gatchel. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Mass. Chapter, 9 Erie Drive, Ste. 101, Natick, MA 01760. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.