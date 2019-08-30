A Special Guest in the House Gov. Charlie Baker Attends Boxing Show at Encore

Encore Boston Harbor and Murphy’s Boxing hosted their second show at the $2.6 billion casino resort and there were plenty of exciting bouts contested in front of another huge crowd of boxing fans.

NABF super featherweight champion wrapped up the card with a sensational first-round knockout of Luis Castillo in the main event.

That show-ending performance was preceded by Todd Angilly’s stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Angilly is the Boston Bruins’ National Anthem singer but he has not been informed by Bruins officials yet that he will return in that role for the 2019-20 hockey season.

There was a very special guest in attendance at Encore as Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker, viewed some of the bouts after enjoying dinner at Fratelli Restaurant.

Baker, the nation’s most popular governor, and his wife, had a viewpoint near the back of the large hall but it was difficult not to recognize the state’s 6-foot-6-inch chief executive.

Baker graciously posed for photos with fans, including former amateur boxing champion Calvin Brown and his wife, Sandra Brown. Calvin is a Chelsea city councillor.

“It’s so great to see our governor here supporting the athletes and the sport of boxing and enjoying the show,” said Brown.

Two of the boxers, James Perkins and Khiry Todd, hailed from Lynn, which is next door to Swampscott, home to Gov. Baker and Mrs. Baker.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to Gov. Baker, but it’s an honor that he was here to see me fight,” said Todd, who won his bout with a first-round knockout.

Baker, who played basketball at Needham High School and Harvard University, said he and his wife enjoyed a delicious dinner at Fratelli and then decided to attend the boxing show. The governor was impressed with Encore Boston Harbor, a five-star resort.

“The facility is enormous and impressive,” said Baker. “And the cleanup along the Mystic River is amazing. To give the river back to the city of Everett is just such a big deal.

“And obviously there’s a ton of people here,” added Baker. “The restaurants seemed to be doing very well. And by the way, the traffic coming in [from Swampscott] wasn’t that bad. So all things considered, it’s a great way to spend a Friday night.”

The boxers seemed to be in agreement that Encore has become the place to box in New England and to be seen by a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Todd, who improved his record to 9-1, hopes to get another opportunity to return to Everett.

“The venue is spectacular and I hope to fight here on their next card,” said Todd, whose father, Curtis, worked in his corner.

Perkins, a graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Lynn, earned a majority draw in his pro debut versus Aaron Trecell Smith (two judges ruled the bout a draw while the third judge gave the edge to Perkins). Perkins praised the exciting atmosphere at Encore.

“Encore is beautiful and I love it here,” said Perkins. “I hope I can fight here all the time. There was a huge turnout from Lynn and I appreciate all their support. I’m very happy to have them in my corner.”