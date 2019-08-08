Revere Kids Join Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for Free Cruises to the Boston Harbor Islands

This July, 120 young people from Revere Parks and Recreation set sail to the Boston Harbor Islands on Bay State Cruise Company’s flagship Provincetown II on a free All Access Boston Harbor cruise hosted by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

The youth and teens enjoyed a day filled with fun, fishing, environmental exploration and songs and stories of the sea.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s free All Access Boston Harbor program is a series of free day trips that bring local youth organizations out to Spectacle and Georges Island where they have an opportunity to learn the history of Boston Harbor and the harbor cleanup, explore everything the island has to offer, and enjoy Boston’s spectacular urban natural resources.

“What a great way to spend a summer day,” said Tani Marinovich, President of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “The Harbor Islands are truly Boston’s treasure, and we’re certain that the 230,000 kids and families that have attended these free trips since we began them in 2002 would agree.”

Over the summer Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s free All Access Boston Harbor program will connect more than 10,000 youth and teens from more than 120 youth development and community organizations to the Boston Harbor Island National and State Park.

The day starts with an interactive history of the harbor, complete with storytelling, art and a touch-tank at the Rockland Trust Pavilion. From there, the groups make their way to the dock at the World Trade Center to board the boat and take a short ferry ride out to the islands, where they have the chance to try fishing, hiking, sports and beach exploration with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Youth Environmental Education staff. The groups enjoy lunch on the island and return to the docks by early afternoon.

In 2019, Save the Harbor will host 26 free All Access Boston Harbor cruises that will connecting young people from all Boston neighborhoods and 43 cities and towns across the region, to the Boston Harbor Islands State and National Park. For many, these trips are their first opportunity to connect to the harbor islands and experience the marine environment first hand.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is a non-profit public-interest environmental advocacy organization for Boston Harbor, whose mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, the Boston Harbor Islands, our region’s beaches and the marine environment and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

For more information about Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, visit their website at www.savetheharbor.org, their blog Sea, Sand and Sky at www.blog.savetheharbor.org or follow their social @savetheharbor.