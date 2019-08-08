DeLeo, Vincent and Boncore Point out Local Benefits in New State Budget

The Massachusetts Legislature passed its Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) budget, which invests in programs and services across the Commonwealth. Funded at $43.1 billion, the budget makes major investments in education, housing, substance use disorder services, health care, and other areas while projecting a more than $476 million deposit into the Stabilization Fund – bringing the fund’s balance to more than $3 billion to safeguard the future of vital programs and services.

“I am proud of this fiscally responsible budget that supports the needs of individuals, families, and communities across the Commonwealth through thoughtful investments that increase local aid, strengthen our health care system and protect the environment,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “This budget bolsters our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis, invest in high-quality early education and care and makes another significant deposit into the state’s Stabilization Fund. These investments will have a long and lasting positive effect on the residents of Massachusetts. I want to thank Chair Michlewitz for his leadership and my colleagues in the House, especially those on the conference committee, who worked to put this package together.”

“Education is a top Senate priority, and I am therefore proud of the significant investments we make in K-12 education in the final FY2020 budget,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Not only have we voted to advance the largest year-over-year increase in Chapter 70 education funding in the last two decades, we have also made a substantial down payment towards funding the recommendations of the Foundation Budget Review Commission (FBRC). this budget.”

“I want to thank Speaker DeLeo and my colleagues in the Legislature for their collective efforts in securing funding in the budget for valuable programs that serve the people of Revere and the entire Commonwealth,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “This budget reflects investing in state services and programs that will enhance the quality of life for Massachusetts residents. In addition to local programs, I am proud that this budget places targeted investments in education, health care, and services for veterans and vulnerable populations, like the elderly, among others.”

“This budget makes important investments in local programs that help families and individuals battling substance use, supports public safety officers, and reiterates our commitment to providing adequate funding for our public schools,” said Senator Joseph Boncore (D-Winthrop). “Further, this fiscal year’s version of the budget makes important investments in programs that provide housing aid to the state’s most vulnerable population and moves Massachusetts closer to transportation equity.”

Items particular to Winthrop and Revere include:

• $1.3 million for the maintenance of metropolitan beaches including those in Revere and Winthrop;

• $250,000 for Community Action Program’s Inner-City Inc.’s (CAPIC) Emergency Services program, which supports families and children in Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop;

• $1 million for State Police Directed Patrols, which will aid in coverage on Revere Beach during the summer months;

• $76,000 for suicide prevention services in Winthrop;

• $20,000 for adult mental health services in Winthrop;

• $25,000 each for the Revere and Winthrop Chambers of Commerce;

• $25,000 for transportation improvements in Winthrop;

• $200,000 for the Eileen Merullo Senior Citizen Park renovation project at George C. Sullivan Field in Revere;

• $50,000 for substance use disorder initiatives in Revere;

• $25,000 for the Revere Police Activities League;

• $250,000 each for Winthrop and Revere Child Safety grants and

• A requirement for MassDOT to conduct a feasibility study on extending services on the Blue Line from Revere to Lynn.