Arrigo Says City Is Ready for Weekend’s Festival

Mayor Brian Arrigo today announced City preparations ahead of the 16th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival, taking place at Revere Beach July 26-28. An additional city investment of $150,000 in free cash has been dedicated to improve community programming, and city officials have been working closely with state and local partners on a coordinated traffic management and event plan.

“The International Sand Sculpting Festival is an opportunity to showcase our city and all it has to offer to the world,” said Mayor Arrigo. “We have been working collaboratively with our partners to ensure a comprehensive plan is in place for all to enjoy this annual tradition. As we proudly welcome the crowds to Revere Beach, our top priorities are making sure that visitors are being respectful of our residents, keeping main thoroughfares moving, and minimizing impacts on the community.”

Mayor Arrigo and public safety officials are strongly urging the public to use public transportation to travel to the festival. Revere Police will have officers assigned to traffic posts to facilitate traffic and keep key intersections, including Mahoney Circle, Revere Street and North Shore Road, open. There is very limited parking available for the event at the Wonderland parking lot. Drivers should seek alternate routes to 1A when traveling to other destinations. Revere’s Mobile City Hall will also make its debut at the Festival this weekend as an additional resource for residents.