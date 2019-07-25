Developer Likes Shirley Ave. Area

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will feature requests for two properties to be constructed by the same developer, Jamie Russo, who has had projects in for the Shirley Avenue area.

The first request by Eastern Equity Partners LLC, of 1040-1048 North Shore Road, Unit B2, is expected to seek variances for minimum lot size, front and side yard setbacks, parking requirements and a buffer zone between multi-family off street parking and adjacent residential uses to enable the construction of a four story, 18 unit residential apartments and two commercial on Lots A and B at 177 Shirley Ave.

The second request with Walnut Shirley, LLC, of 1040-1048 North Shore Road, Unit B2, Russo is also seeking variance for minimum lot size, front and side yard setbacks, parking and a buffer zone between multi-family apartment parking area, raze current structure and construct a four story, 27 apartment units with three commercial units at 94-102 Shirley Ave and 59 Walnut Ave.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he has worked with Russo in the past and thinks he does good work.

“He certainly loves Shirley Ave.,” Novoselsky said.

Russo recently purchased the St. Jean’s Credit Union and parking lot on Shirley Avenue. St. Jean’s Credit Union is building a new facility at Wonderland Market Place.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and is held in the City Council Chambers.