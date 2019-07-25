News Briefs

Clark Votes to Raise Minimum Wage Rate

Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus Katherine Clark joined the U.S. House of Representatives in passing H.R. 582, the Raise The Wage Act, which will increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. This is the longest stretch in U.S. history without an increase to the minimum wage and according to the Congressional Budget Office, is estimated to lift 1.3 million workers out of poverty, including 600,000 children.

“For the first time in more than a decade, we voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollar an hour. No one working a full-time job in America time should be living in poverty, yet that is the reality for so many people in our country. I am proud to join my Democratic colleagues to take this strong step to deliver on our For The People agenda and give working men and women across the country a well-deserved raise.”

The Raise The Wage Act will:

Increase wages for up to 33 million American workers, according to independent economic analysis from the Economic Policy Institute

Since the last minimum wage increase in 2009 the purchasing power of the minimum wage has declined by more than 15 percent, and today’s minimum wage worker has less buying power than a minimum wage worker had in the 1960’s;

Help secure fairness and equality for women, giving nearly 20 million working women a raise, and helping narrow the gender wage gap that disproportionately impacts women of color.

“This isn’t just good for our economy but also our fight for equality,” said Clark. “Right now, women make up two thirds of minimum wage workers, they also face a wage gap, both of which hold them back from reaching their full economic potential. By raising the minimum wage, we are giving over 20 million women a well-deserved raise.”

Spots Still Available for Northeast Metro Tech’s Summer Sports Clinics

Athletic Director Don Heres announces that there are still spots available for students interested in attending a sports clinic at Northeast Metro Tech this summer.

Programs are being offered for football, girls volleyball, boys/girls soccer and boys/girls lacrosse. The summer camps are open to Northeast students and middle school students.

Camps began and will run through August. All programs are $125, with a family rate available at $100 per child if siblings sign up. The schedule is as follows:

• July 30- Aug. 1: Boys / Girls Soccer 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• August 6-8: Boys / Girls Lacrosse 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For program descriptions and additional information, visit Northeast’s athletics page here. For questions, contact Heres at [email protected] or 781-246-0810 ext. 1250. Students can register for camps here.

Trip to Foxwoods Planned

The Revere Knight of Columbus will be having a trip to Foxwoods on Sunday Aug. 11. The bus leaves from 29 Central Ave. at 8 a.m., following a great Continental Breakfast. The bus starts it’s return trip from Foxwood at 5 p.m. The cost is $29 and includes $10 in chips and a $10 meal voucher.

Please call Paul Ring 781-941-4270 or Phil Vilasi—617-755-1161 for more information as there is till room.

If you can’t make it and want to be involved as a sponsor there is a need for water and snacks on the bus, or assistance in any way for the breakfast to defray costs or a direct donation and of course your name will be recognized.

Please help the Knights make this event a success as all proceeds will go towards the mission of the Knights of Columbus.

The deadline is July 31.

Looking for Our Heroes

The Beachmont VFW Auxiliary 6712 is looking for our community Purple Heart Recipients and need your help. If you have a family member, neighbor or friend who was wounded in combat please contact the VFW with their name and address. WHY? We would love to invite them and one guest free to our dinner. Each year the Beachmont Auxiliary honors Purple Heart recipients on Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, with an honorary Dinner.

We ask Our community to please donate $20 the cost of the meal for these wonderful veterans as a thank you for their service only if you can afford to. Please contact Beachmont VFW AUX at 150 Bennington St., Revere, MA. 02151 with a recipients’ address information and the Auxiliary will mail them an invite or please mail a $20 donation to Aux6712 to treat a veteran to dinner. Tickets are also available at VFW Post lounge now. We respectfully thank you and God Bless America. Reminder: The Beachmont VFW Hall is available NOW to the public for Rent for Family gatherings, Weddings and other Events. Please contact June Dennen, Hall Function Manager, 781-284-9724.

Free Lunches Offered

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, the Revere Public Schools Committee, and School Superintendent Dr. Diane Kelly have announced that the Revere Public Schools will sponsor the Annual Summer Food Service Program at various locations throughout the City of Revere.

This program will provide a free lunch to all children at the following schools and sites through Friday, August 16. Select sites also serve breakfast.

Beachmont School (rear entrance) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paul Revere (cafeteria) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revere Beach Pavilion #2 – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sonny Myers Park – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Costa Park – Lunch 11a.m. to 1p.m.

Rose Street Recreational Center – 11:30a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adams Court (Cooledge St) – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ciarlone Tot Lot – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louis Pasteur Park – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menus are subject to change and locations are always subject to close depending on participation.