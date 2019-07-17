Guest Op-Ed : ReBooting Recycling Part 2: The Dos and Dont’s

Supporting Capoccia

Dear Editor,

Last week, I had the pleasure of attending the kick-off party for Bob Capoccia as he begins his campaign for Revere City Councillor at-Large. The room was filled to capacity with many people, like myself, who know and admire Bob. He spoke of the values that guide his daily life: respect, pride, and teamwork. As a longtime friend who has spent time with Bob both socially and professionally, I can vouch for the fact that he is a man of his word. The values that guide his daily life will undoubtedly drive his campaign. Bob loves this city. He sees the increasing costs of taxes and water as a problem, but rather than add to the problem by complaining, he has chosen to work to become part of the solution. I hope the voters of Revere will join me in supporting Bob Capoccia by pledging one of their five votes for him in his bid for a seat as Councillor at-Large.

Respectfully,

Michael and Lenore DiLiegro

A Nice Time

Dear Editor,

Just a note to say what a nice time we had at Bob Capoccia’s Councillor at-Large campaign kick-off party. Bob (my cousin) spoke without blame, about many things that are bothering him, and in doing so, he echoed some of the same concerns and fears that many of us have.

Seeing him and his words so well received by a full room (what a great turnout) was wonderful.

So good luck, Bob!

Sincerely,

Lorna Petrilli King