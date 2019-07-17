Undefeated RYBS Flyers Capture 2019 Softball Crown

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Fireworks rang out well after July 4 at Griswold Fields on Saturday night as the Flyers celebrated winning the 2019 RYBS Softball Championship. On a balmy summer night and in front of a packed crowd, the Flyers defeated the Titans 12-7 to capture their first softball championship and complete an undefeated 19-0 season. The Flyers battled a tough Titans team that included a late rally in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 and powerful bats and aggressive fielding in Game 2.

Throughout the season, the team was led by senior players Gianna Scoppettuolo, Guiliana Micciche, Marcella Bonfardeci, Celia Rocino, and Kaitlyn Hurley. Coach Joe Scoppettuolo credits the undefeated season to these players who he referred to as the “catalyst of the team”. Scoppettuolo said the girls showed leadership and stepped up and took the helm throughout the season. Second year player Laila Stroud was part of the winning pitching trio that included Scoppettuolo and Micchiche throughout the playoffs. He added that second year players, Danni Hope Randall, Grace Fox, Marisella D’Amelio, and Layla Hiduchick, showed improvement through the season along with first year players Kaylee Reed and Francesca Roper. Scoppettuolo added, “I am so proud of every girl on this team,” he said. Each had a contributing role in the playoffs. Since mid-season, they all worked hard to improve and keep our undefeated season alive. Each player stepped up to every challenge and proved game after game they wanted our undefeated streak to continue and lead us to the championship.” Scoppettuolo also gave credit to the Titans who he said battled hard in both games. He gave a special thanks to his coaching staff of Michael Micciche, Frank D’Amelio, and Bill Fox who all worked tirelessly with the girls both in games and practices to help each one improve and make the Flyers a championship team. The Flyers have been invited to the State House by State Rep. RoseLee Vincent to be recognized for their amazing season which was one for the record books for Revere Youth Baseball and Softball.