Police Briefs 06-19-2019

Robbery with Knife

Revere Police are investigating an attempted robbery on Mahoney Circle June 3.

The victims told police they were passing by the circle when a male and female approached them and asked for the time. As they looked on their phone, one of the assailants produced a knife and demanded money.

The victims did not turn over any money and the assailants fled the area.

Police are looking into the matter.

Police Chase

One Lynn resident is being charged with drunken driving after leading police on a chase June 5 in the early morning hours.

At 1:42 a.m. police received information that a white van was driving at a high rate of speed and had hit a car on North Shore Road. On the scene, a taxi driver came forward and said he had been hit by the same van.

Police quickly located the van near Beach Street and North Shore Road, and tried to pull over the vehicle. The driver would not pull over and drove at a very low rate of speed to Mahoney Circle, going into the shopping center there. The driver then pulled the car into a parking spot and stopped. As police approached the vehicle, the driver tried to put it in reverse and flee. However, police kept her from doing so, and she was apprehended.

Delbin Murillo, 36, of Lynn, was charged with operating under the influence, resisting arrest, failure to stop, speeding, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, and providing police with false ID.

Acting Strange

An Everett man was arrested at the Quality Inn on June 4 after acting strange to other guests and apparently under the influence of drugs.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to the property by the general manager after the man started acting strange and saying bizarre things to random people in the hotel. Police responded and found the man asleep in his room, and were concerned for his life safety.

He was transported to the hospital, and will be summonsed for drug charges.

Michael Quinn, 33, of Everett, was charged with possession to distribute a Class B drug and possession to distribute a Class C drug.

Car Dust Up

A Hingham man was charged with several counts of vandalism when the G/J Tow lot said he damaged several cars on the lot after getting mad about his vehicle getting towed.

On June 4, police responded when the man had apparently damaged the cars around 6:42 p.m. The man told police the tow lot had damaged his car on purpose, but the tow lot said he had been mad about the tow damaged cars on their lot.

Pavel Idelevich, 54, of Hingham, was charged with three counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and violating the knife ordinance.