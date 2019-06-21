The Revere Veteran’s Committee RHS Scholarships for the Class of 2019

Once again the Revere Veteran’s Committee was proud to present two RHS Class of 2019 Graduates $250 scholarships, towards their higher education. The criteria is as follows: a student who has an immediate family member who is or was a veteran of any war, and who will be attending a four year college or university.

The Revere Veteran’s Committee Co-Chairmen, Albert J Terminiello Jr. and Ira Novoselsky, presented RHS Graduates, Elena Nguyen and Matthew Cravotta their checks prior to the 2019 graduation ceremony at Della Russo Stadium.

The Revere Veteran’s Committee is proud to be able to help in a small way graduates of RHS, because of the generosity of the citizens of Revere our donations to many organizations and this scholarship fund are made possible.