Boston City FC Faces the Brooklyn Italians June 1 at Hormel Stadium in Medford

Boston City FC plays the first of two National Premier Soccer League matches in Medford this Saturday, June 1, when the famous Brooklyn Italians are the visitors to Hormel Stadium, kickoff 7pm.

As part of a continued alliance with Medford Soccer, the Lions will welcome local youngsters from the city’s soccer program to watch the action and serve as ball kids and player escorts during the match. This is the third time Boston City and Medford Soccer have partnered through the club’s Youth Soccer Partner Program, which includes multiple benefits, including match day activities, coaching and player education and Boston City player and coach inclusion in the Medford community.

In 2017 and 2018, several Boston City players arrived at Medford High School in the club’s branded minibus for a ‘Pitch Invasion’ as they took over Medford Soccer sessions. The players and coaches spent two hours teaching soccer fundamentals using fun training drills, while partner Fitzgerald Physical Therapy Associates gave instruction on warm up exercises to help avoid injuries.

“One of the pillars of our philosophy of being a club that is active in the local community is engaging local youth soccer players, so this Saturday’s match will be very special for everyone associated with Boston City FC,” said the club’s Managing Director Craig Tornberg. “We have established a wonderful relationship with Medford Soccer during the past three years and are delighted to continue that during the current season and welcome the next generation of soccer enthusiasts to our home match at Hormel Stadium.”

The Lions have played their first two matches of the 2019 NPSL season at Harry Della Russo Stadium and will bring competitive action against two of the league’s top-ranked teams to Medford. This Saturday’s opponent the Brooklyn Italians has won three straight matches, while the legendary New York Cosmos, who visit on June 15 are the league leaders with five wins.

Boston City arrive at Hormel Stadium having beaten Greater Lowell Rough Diamonds 2-1 last week with two goals from joint top-scorer John Dumbuya, but lost the return match 2-0 on Sunday.

Tickets for Saturday’s match and remaining home games are available from $12 at https://www.bostoncityfc.com/product/season-tickets/ and can be purchased at the venue on game day, with prices frozen for the fourth straight season. Group tickets are available by calling 617-513-0202.

Saturday’s match in Medford is the second of four out of five at home, with the New York Cosmos in opposition at Hormel Stadium on Saturday, June 15 (kickoff 7pm), and before that, the Rhode Island Reds visit Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere on Sunday June 9 (kickoff 6pm).