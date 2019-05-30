Traffic Advisory Route 1 NB Overnight Lane Closures Start June 2

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that there will be lane closures on Route 1 northbound between Carter Street in Chelsea and Sargent Street in Revere from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 6. One lane will be closed beginning at 8:00 p.m. with an additional lane closed at 10:00 p.m. These traffic impacts are necessary in order to allow crews to safely and effectively apply a high-friction roadway surface treatment to this section of Route 1.

The on and off-ramps at Route 16 may be closed intermittently during this time with detours set up for affected traffic. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

This work is part of an on-going construction operation on Route 1 that will continue through early July.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.