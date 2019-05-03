Variance Approved for Parking

At its April 24 meeting the Zoning Board of Appeals granted a variance to reduce parking spaces by 70 at a proposed apartment building at 646 Ocean Ave. near the Vanguard and Ocean 640.

Owned by BC Boston Development, plans call for a seven story, 219 unit apartment building with mixed use, residential, retail and restaurant.

Bob O’Brien, director of development for the City of Revere, said 40 of the spaces will be in the MBTA garage and are related to the commercial component of the development. There are 1.6 parking spots for every unit.

The development at 646 Ocean Ave. will have 30 spaces related to residential, and is part of the Wonderland Transit Development. The area is currently being used as a commuter parking lot.

The architect for the project said it is targeted toward millennials and empty nesters. Each unit is an average of 600 square feet. Fifty percent of the units are studios. The building is u-shape with a pool in the front.