Moroccan Festival Returns; Scheduled for June 22

The Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR) is hosting its third annual Moroccan Cultural Day in collaboration with the City of Revere on Saturday June 22, (rain date June 29), from 1 to 7 p.m. at Shirley Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. The event will highlight the culture of the growing Moroccan diaspora in the city of Revere estimated to be at least 10 percent of the Revere’s population. The event is free and open to the public.

“The success of last year’s event will allow us to attract bigger sponsors to make this year’s event surpass the ones before. As a matter of fact, we will be raffling a free round trip ticket to Morocco and other surprises will be announced soon” Rachid Moukhabir, Director of the Moroccan Festival, said.

This celebration of Moroccan culture will feature Moroccan food, live music, henna tattoo art, and lo-cal Moroccan venders. Special guests include Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, city officials and some Moroccan celebrities. There will also be a traditional Moroccan dress contest where the winners will be named Mr. and Ms. Moroccan American.

“During last year’s event, we promoted the country of Algeria and this year, Colombia will be our guest country” Mr. Abdelghani Naim, President of MACIR, said.

MACIR is a non-profit organization that inspires and empowers the Moroccan American community in Revere through education, cultural events, leadership and civic engagement initiatives. Previous events and services include Arabic language and Moroccan culture classes, soccer camps and tournaments as well as representing Morocco in multicultural festivals in the city of Revere and beyond. MACIR was nominated last year as the 2018 Community Champion by Revere Chamber of Commerce and received a special recognition from Gov. Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Senates and House of Representatives.