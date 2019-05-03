News Briefs

Mayor Arrigo To Officially Launch Re-Election Campaign With Kickoff Events on Saturday, May 4

Mayor Brian Arrigo will officially launch his campaign for re-election on Saturday, May 4, hosting a series of kick-off events.

Volunteers are invited to meet at Mayor Arrigo’s new campaign headquarters (26 Revere St.) at 8 a.m. for sign holding on Broadway.

The campaign will host a kickoff breakfast from 10:30 a.m. – noon at Casa Lucia, giving volunteers and other residents an opportunity to hear from the Mayor.

Interested supporters can participate in door knocking from non -3 p.m., departing from Casa Lucia.

Additionally, the campaign headquarters at 26 Revere St .will host an open house from 1 – 4 p.m., giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the campaign and how to get involved.

“Over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to build the “better Revere” that residents demanded in 2015,” said Mayor Arrigo.

“My administration completed a thorough review of the city’s finances, rooting out waste and inefficiency. Thanks to this work, Revere residents have benefited from the first water and sewer rate cut in 20 years; tax relief for senior citizen homeowners; and record investment in streets, sidewalks and public works. City Hall has also been brought into the 21st century in order to be more accessible and accountable to all residents.”

“Since my first campaign started four years ago, it has been the energy of volunteers and community members that has moved our city forward with their ideas, their passion, and their support,” he continued. “We need you on board again this year. So much progress has been made over these last few years, but we have much more work to do — and we can’t afford to turn back the clock. I appreciate your support as we continue moving our city forward.”

Interested residents can learn more about the campaign or sign up to volunteer at www.brianarrigo.com. They can also email [email protected] with any questions.

Help out the Food Pantry

The First Congregational Church of Revere Food Pantry has been serving food insecure families of Revere, Chelsea, East Boston, and other surrounding communities since 1983. This pantry is an emergency food pantry and distribute groceries to 300 to 500 families per month and buys groceries at reduced cost from the Greater Food Bank and relies heavily on food drives that several organizations run during the year. One of the major sources of food for the food pantry is from the National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive (Stamp Out Hunger) held this year on Saturday, May 11. Letter carriers pick up donated non-perishable food from customers along their route and deliver the food directly to our food pantry. Many families in our own community are finding it difficult to put food on the table and are turning to local food pantries such as ours. Food donations can also be dropped off directly at the church. Your donations to the Postal Food Drive will have positive impact on the fight against hunger here in Revere and our surrounding communities.

Cinco de Mayo in the marsh

The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the Department of Conservation and Recreation invite residents to join in the May in the Marsh event on May 5, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees should meet at the reservation on Bennington Street for a fun Cinco de Mayo, with live animals, live music, information tables and activities for all. This event is free and open to the public.

Registration Now Open For Annual Bike to the Sea Day Ride

Registration is now open for this year’s Bike to the Sea Day Ride.

The bicycle ride is scheduled for Sunday June 2, at 8 a.m. The ride from Everett, through Malden, Revere, Saugus, and Lynn to Nahant Beach is designed to bring attention and support to efforts to complete the Northern Strand Community trail.

Individual adult registrations cost $25. Family registrations (for two adults and two children) cost $35. You can register online at BikeToTheSea.com. Registration includes a free T-shirt and free lunch at the Dockside Restaurant at 229 Centre St. in Malden after the ride for all participants.

Riders can choose a shorter 14-mile course or the full 20-mile route. The route is mostly off-road from Everett, through Malden, Revere and Saugus, but then goes off road at the Lynn line. Police escorts are usually given to assist bicyclists at major intersections.

Meet at the Madeline English School, 105 Woodville St. in Everett, at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ride kick-off.

For more information, contact Peter Sutton: [email protected]

Northeast Metro Tech Invited Into MSBA’s Feasibility Study for New Building Project

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to announce that the Massachusetts School Building Authority invited Northeast Metro Tech to participate in a feasibility study for its new building project.

Northeast Metro is operating out of a more than 50-year-old building that requires educational, capital and maintenance improvements.

The MSBA — a state agency that works with communities to support educationally-appropriate, flexible, sustainable and cost-effective public school facilities — invited Northeast into the feasibility study phase to explore potential solutions to identified problems.

During the feasibility study phase, Northeast and the MSBA will determine a project manager and designer to conduct a study of the current building. Once the study is completed, Northeast will then apply to the MSBA’s building project reimbursement grant program.

“We’re thrilled to have been invited by the MSBA into the feasibility study phase for our building project,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “Our hope is that we will be able to construct a new building that will better meet the demands of 21st century learning.”

Dello Russo Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Joseph Dello Russo of Revere, Massachusetts, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Dello Russo is pursuing degrees in Biology and Environmental Science at University of Massachusetts.

Dello Russo is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards nearly $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

Second Community Forum for Next Stop Revere Master Planning Process to Take Place Wednesday, May 8

Mayor Brian Arrigo today encouraged residents and community members to attend the second of two community forums for the City’s master plan, Next Stop Revere. The Forum will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Hill Elementary School (51 Park Ave.) It will gather community input in the areas of transportation, open space, sustainability and public health.

Following an “open house” from 5:30-6 p.m., attendees will be guided through breakout sessions to provide input on strategies to address auto, rail, bus, bike and pedestrian transportation needs; how best to ensure community accessibility to open space and recreational amenities; and interventions to improve public health outcomes. Building on the City’s recent Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness planning efforts, input provided in the area of sustainability will help to inform a set of goals and strategies for climate adaptation and energy efficiency across the city. Light refreshments, child care and Spanish and Arabic interpretation will be provided.

“Our first forum was a great success and we continue to be encouraged by the large number of community members that have come out to have their voices heard as we develop a master plan to guide what we all want to see for our city,” said Mayor Arrigo. “In this final community forum, we’re again working to get feedback that is representative of our entire city. I hope everyone will come out to join us as they have been since we began this process in January.”

Next Stop Revere is the city’s first comprehensive master plan in more than four decades. The City has teamed with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) for a six month long community engagement process to inform policy, which will incorporate the community’s vision for maintaining and improving quality of life, and will span topics including housing, economic development, natural resources and open space, as well as transportation, climate resiliency, land use and zoning. The plan will identify a set of actions for the City to take over the next 10-20 years.

Upon completion of the community forums, MAPC will continue to solicit and incorporate community feedback through the summer and fall of 2019, with a final plan scheduled to be presented to the City’s Planning Board in early 2020.