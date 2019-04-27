News Briefs

Belle Isle Marsh Clean Up April 27

Please join the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the DCR for a clean-up of the section of Belle Isle Marsh adjacent to the CVS site on Saratoga Street in East Boston on Saturday, April 27 from 9-11a.m. Bring your family and friends and meet us at the far end of the CVS parking lot. Light refreshments will be served.

Urban farming in Revere

The City of Revere currently has two community gardens, with 45 plots for residents to tend, and access to a Farmers Market during the summer and early fall.

What would it look like to expand urban farming opportunities in Revere? If you enjoy gardening, green spaces, and access to fresh food, then you are invited to attend the first urban farming committee meeting . The meeting will be held on Tuesday April 30 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the MGH Revere HealthCare Center, 300 Ocean Ave.,

Sweet Conference Room (Door 2)

Revere named a Tree City USA for 2019

The City of Revere has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for a second year, in honor of its commitment of effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Revere achieved Tree City USA recognition for the second year in a row by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

To celebrate the City’s continued commitment to tree growth and care, there will be a tree-planting event during Beautify Revere on April 27, 2019, beginning at 11:30 a.m. City Officials will assist the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) in the planting of a Dogwood Tree on the American Legion Lawn.

Trees are an asset to our City. Trees provide shade, retain water, provide wildlife habitat and improve the visual appeal of our streets and neighborhoods. Neighborhoods of Revere have been selected as part of a statewide program ‘Greening the Gateway’, by the MA Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to increase canopy cover and reduce home energy use for heating and cooling. Please call 617-626-1459 to see if your neighborhood qualify for a free tree planting.

For more information about Revere’s Tree City Celebration or Beautify Revere, on April 27, please contact either Julie DeMauro at [email protected] or Elle Baker at [email protected]

Arrigo Encourages WALKERS FOR First Congregational Church ‘Walk for Hunger’ Team

Mayor Brian Arrigo extended his encouragement to the team of walkers from Revere’s First Congregational Church who will take part in the 2019 Project Bread “Walk for Hunger” on May 5 at Boston Common. The ‘Walk’ is the longest-running community event in the country that raises awareness about hunger. “The Revere Food Pantry fills a vital need in our community,” said Mayor Arrigo. “We’re proud of everyone who extends themselves in support of fellow residents in need.”

This year, the Congregational Church team will conduct its own fundraising in conjunction with the Walk. Wendy Baur, principal of the Food Pantry, explained that 2019 will mark the first time that participants can raise money for their own cause. “In previous years, we would apply for a grant,” Baur said. “By raising funds through our team’s own effort, we hope that this year we can raise about 60 per cent more money in addition to any grants we receive.”

Anyone who wants to support the First Congregational team can join with them in the Walk, or pledge to donate to their team. For more information contact the First Congregational Church at 781-284-4158.

“The dedication of people like Wendy Baur and her team exemplifies compassion and concern for their fellow residents. This is what ‘community’ is all about” said Mayor Arrigo.

What is National Social Security Month?

April is National Social Security Month, a time dedicated to educating the American public about our programs and services. During this month, Social Security and its partners promote educational materials the public to emphasize the importance of financial planning.

The focus of this year’s National Social Security Month is to highlight the timesaving features of the my Social Security account. Our focused transactions are to:

o Request a replacement Social Security card

o Set up or change direct deposit

o Get a proof of income letter

o Change your address

o Check the status of your Social Security application

o Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099)

Please join us in promoting these messages, tools, and educational materials through our online services, and in celebrating National Social Security Month.

City-Wide Cleanup this Saturday

Beautify Revere returns to kick-off the spring with a city-wide cleanup this Saturday, April 27, from 8:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Check-in at the American Legion, 249 Broadway, at 8 a.m. to pick up a complimentary Beautify Revere T-shirt, cleaning supplies and head off to your desired cleanup location.

Following the cleanup, return to the American Legion for a tree-planting event as the City celebrates Arbor Day, complete with a free BBQ, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. All residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the community clean up – special recognition will be awarded to the team who assembles the largest group of volunteers.

The Revere Police and SUDI Department will be present for a prescription take-back table. Those interested in volunteering should contact Elle Baker at (781) 286- 8188, or [email protected]

The Revere Public Library challenges the City of Revere!

In recognition of Patriots Day 2019 and Patriots Day 2020, the Revere Public Library is challenging everyone to put their memories to work during the next 52 weeks by learning and memorizing the entirety of Longfellow’s famous poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo praised Library Director Kevin Sheehan for the innovative idea. “Kevin has come up with a fun way for people to get some intellectual exercise and learn about the historical figure after whom our city is named,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “It will take a great deal of effort to learn the poem, but it’s a worthy challenge.”

“It seems that everyone knows the first lines,” said Library Director Sheehan as he recited “’Listen my children, and you shall hear of the midnight ride of Paul Revere…’ Then he added: “…but then most of us come to a stop. This is a challenge for everyone, of all age brackets.”

Sheehan has centered the challenge on Patriots Day, which is a holiday only in Massachusetts and commemorates Paul Revere’s famous ride from Boston to Lexington to warn of the invading British Army. Or, as the poem eloquently says “…Ready to ride and spread the alarm, Through every Middlesex village and farm, For the country-folk to be up and to arm.”

“People in other parts of country might think the holiday honors Tom Brady and the New England Patriots,” Sheehan said with a laugh. “We in Revere know better.”

Memorizing Longfellow’s poem is not a simple task, and that’s what makes it a challenge. The poem comprises 14 stanzas containing 972 words. “The sad truth is,” Sheehan said, “we don’t use our memory faculty as much these days because information is right at our fingertips because of technology.”

“Some things should be remembered, and for residents of Revere, Longfellow’s poem is a famous tribute to the historical figure who shares our name.”

Sheehan’s vision is a year-long contest that will include recruitment in the schools and among civic groups to participate. The contest will seek individual winners and also teams who can combine their memory power to recite the entire poem.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born in 1807 in Portland when Maine was still part of Massachusetts. He wrote “Paul Revere’s Ride” in 1861. The poem has remained a favorite in its romanticized depiction of Revere’s famous ride at the start of the American Revolutionary War.

Tips on preventing falls in the house

One in four Americans aged 65 or older falls each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital and nursing home admissions among older adults.

Although falls are prevalent in older adults, there could be many ways to help your loved one continue to live safely in their own home.

Falls and accidents seldom “just happen.” Usually there are at least several contributing factors that lead to a fall. The danger in some of these factors can be eliminated or reduced by taking simple steps recommended by Mystic Valley Elder Services to make an elder’s home safer. Here is a room-by-room breakdown of some of these steps.

Bathrooms: Place a rubber mat or rubber safety strips in the tub or shower. Install sturdy grab bars in the tub/shower area to provide support. Have a night light available to use after dark and in the middle of the night.

Bedrooms: Use night lights or bedside, remote-controlled light switches. Place the telephone in an area easy to get to and keep the cord out of walking pathways. Consider a cordless telephone.

Stairs and hallways: Put light switches conveniently at both the top and bottom of stairs. Make sure carpeting is not loose or buckling and use non-skid treads on stairs. Both sides of each stairway should have sturdy handrails running their entire lengths. Avoid waxing hardwood floors that could create a slippery surface.

Living areas: Secure and place electrical/telephone cords out of walking pathways. Remove throw rugs that might slide or attach non-skid strips to rug backings. Furniture should be arranged to allow for unobstructed walkways. It is important to keep floors clear of clutter.

Other tips to prevent falls:

You should also be aware of clothing and behavior that can help create a safer environment. You should wear well-fitted, flat, rubber-soled shoes to prevent slipping.

Do not walk or climb stairs with arms loaded—always leave a hand free for balance.

Slowly get out of bed and slowly rise from sitting to avoid dizziness.

Make sure to have your vision tested regularly and keeps her glasses clean.

Be aware of any medications you are taking that could cause difficulty with balance.

You should be discussing the falls with your primary care physician to see if there is a medical condition that needs attention.

The dangerous situation created by a fall is frequently compounded by the inability to call for help. Personal emergency response systems should be installed whenever someone appears to be at risk of falling. The systems provide 24-hour access to emergency help, giving both the elder and family members some sense of security

Located in Malden, Mass., Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to elders, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.