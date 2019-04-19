Letters to the Editors

Let’s Step up for the Steps!

Dear Editor,

We are Beachmont! We are Revere! Let’s get it done!

We have a wonderful opportunity to make big improvements in our little corner of the world. Much of our focus right now is on fixing and replacing the public stairs, installing our fifteen little libraries, and planting that pop of color we need.

The time is right for us to raise a good sum of money through our

Revere Day at the Races May 18th at Suffolk Downs

We need every one to pitch in. How?

Buy a ticket. Sell a ticket. Buy a 50/50.

Place an ad in our keepsake program. Help find businesses that might take an ad.

Donate a basket for our raffles.

Help distribute posters.

Talk it up!

We want to celebrate the rich history of the track, and usher in the new, promising-to-be-spectacular upgrade to Beachmont/Revere. This is a one-time event that will never happen again! Help us make this event a day to add to our memory books.

We really need your commitment.

We hope we can count on you, because you can count on us to keep working to beautify our neighborhoods/city.

Please go to our Eventbrite event page: www.greatreveredayattheraces.eventbrite.com for more details on the event itself.

If you’re on Facebook, please share our event listing on your Facebook page.

Call or text at 781-820-5306, or email at [email protected]

Kathleen Heiser