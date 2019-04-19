RHS Star Pitcher McManus Commits to Wentworth Inst.

Revere High School senior Olivia McManus has found the perfect school for her outstanding aptitude in science, mathematics – and softball.

At an impressive ceremony attended by teammates, coaches, and her proud parents, McManus announced that she will be attending the Wentworth Institute of Technology, a private engineering university located in Boston.

“I’m really excited to continue my softball career and also get a great education there,” said McManus. “It offers everything for me, so I’m happy that I picked Wentworth. I’m hoping to go into mechanical engineering and work for NASA, or in aerospace engineering.”

McManus began playing organized softball in the St. Mary’s Cal Ripken League. She graduated from the youth program and began her varsity career as a freshman at RHS.

A 5-foot-5-inch right-hander, McManus has been a mainstay on head coach Joe Ciccarello’s pitching staff. She is a two-time Northeastern Conference All-Star and team MVP as a junior. Also the cleanup hitter with a .300-plus career average, she has helped lead Revere to three State Tournament appearances.

“Coach Ciccarello believed in me since I was a freshman, not knowing me coming in to the program,” said McManus, a senior captain. “He really helped me progress as a softball player in my four years here.”

She also credits New England Storm AAU coach John Gambale for her development. She has played for the Storm for the past eight years. She takes pitching lessons from Tufts coach Lauren Epstein and “Coach [Butch] Marino has also helped me progress in my pitching, making sure that I’m doing everything I can.”

McManus will take advantage of Wentworth’s renowned science curriculum and major in mechanical engineering.

“I like science and math and all those things,” said McManus, who will be a resident student.

She is very happy with her decision to attend Revere High School.

“I loved my overall experience at Revere High – I’m glad I didn’t decide to go anywhere else,” said McManus. “The academics are excellent and I’ve really enjoyed playing softball with my teammates.”

She credited Brandon Pezzuto, one of her teachers at the Susan B. Anthony School, for inspiring her in the study of the sciences.

“Mr. Pezzuto was very inspirational to me and helped me figure my idea for mechanical engineering,” related McManus. “I participate in the SBA science fairs and attended a WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) program at MIT in my freshman year.”

McManus is focused on leading Revere back to the State Tournament. She relies on a number of pitches (drop curve, fastball, changeup) to keep opposing hitters off balance.

“We want to make a run in the State Tournament and maybe bring home an NEC title,” said McManus.

Looking over to at her parents during the post-ceremony interviews, Olivia said, “My parents have always helped me get to tournaments. My mom’s always come to all my games. I’d like to thank my dad especially because he’s coached me and driven me to these tournaments that were far away.”

Richard McManus said he was very excited about his daughter embarking on the next chapter of her softball and academic career.

“She’s been working at it since at it since she was eight,” recalled Mr. McManus. “She’s done hundreds of hours of pitching lessons with two different college pitching coaches. She’s played many tournaments with the New England Storm. She works really hard at everything she does. Most importantly, I’m really excited because she’s going to be a student-athlete. Obviously, engineering is not an easy task to take on while you’re playing softball – but most importantly, she’s going to get a mechanical engineering degree and that’s what Amy and I are really happy with. I’m very excited that she’s going to a great school and will still get the opportunity to play softball. The Revere school system has been fantastic in preparing her for college.”

Revere High softball players support senior pitcher Olivia McManus at her letter-of-intent signing ceremony. Front row, from left, are Danielle Dion, Olivia McManus, and Joli Giuliano. Back row, from left, are Eve Lescovitz, Katie O’Donnell, Sonia Salazar, Adrianna Keefe, Lynzie Anderson, Alexis Iacoviello, Adriana Fusco, Nina Cassinello, Gianna Uminski, and Juliana Raffa.

RHS Director of Athletics Frank Shea and Head Softball Coach Joe Ciccarello, with Wentworth Institute of Technology signee Olivia McManus.

New England Storm softball coach John Gambale congratulates Olivia McManus at her collegiate letter-of-intent signing ceremony at the high school.