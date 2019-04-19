News Mayor Arrigo Hosts Rock N’ Roll Sock Hop at VFW by Journal Staff • April 19, 2019 • 0 Comments It’s 1950 Again! Debbie Peczka, Danielle Zaccaria, Natalia Zaccaria, Mayor Brian Arrigo and Daveen Arrigo, Cheryl McCormick and Daveen Balliro-Speer were dressed in appropriate fashion for the sock-hop at the Beachmont VFW. Hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings, as well as root beer floats were served to all that were in attendance. Below, the No. 1 Pink Lady, Daveen Arrigo serving root beer floats.