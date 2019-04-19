News

Mayor Arrigo Hosts Rock N’ Roll Sock Hop at VFW

by  •  • 0 Comments
It’s 1950 Again! Debbie Peczka, Danielle Zaccaria, Natalia Zaccaria, Mayor Brian Arrigo and Daveen Arrigo, Cheryl McCormick and Daveen Balliro-Speer were dressed in appropriate fashion for the sock-hop at the Beachmont VFW. Hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings, as well as root beer floats were served to all that were in attendance. Below, the No. 1 Pink Lady, Daveen Arrigo serving root beer floats.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.