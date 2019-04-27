Obituaries 04-24-2019

Shirley Murray

Re-united now with her love in heaven

Shirley Murray passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22 at West Revere Health Center in Revere after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.

She was born in Lowell, daughter the late Hilding Anderson and Doris (Aitken) Anderson; granddaughter of Nels & Neta (Johansdotter) Anderson, William 3rd and Melissa (Ayen) Aitken. Her family moved to Revere in the early 1930’s.

She attended Revere Public Schools through grade 8, leaving due to vision problems. While her peers were attending grade 9, she went to work at the Five & Dime in Beachmont. She met and fell in love with the love of her life, Donald Goss Murray. They were married in 1949. They became the proud parents of three sons, Laurence of Arlington, Richard of North Carolina and Donald of Newton. She lived in Revere for over 87 years.

In her younger day,s she enjoyed the Lighthouse Cafe on Revere Beach and the Beachmont Yacht Club. She kept a beautiful and tidy home, which she enjoyed decorating for each season and holiday. She was very thoughtful, always remembering birthdays. She was very independent, one of the strongest women we have known. She had a strong love of cats and always asked and cared about the family’s pets. She also enjoyed flowers, especially her husband’s roses, and nature’s beauty. She treasured visits from family. Her grandchildren felt the she was one of their biggest cheerleaders; supporting their interests and dreams, even if they did not align with her own ideologies. She was well liked, charming and a doll. She will be greatly missed but we are comforted knowing that she will be reunited with her love in heaven.

Shirley is survived by her sons; two sisters, Beverly Nicolas and Marjorie Anderson of Braintree; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2007.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to ARLBoston, Animal Rescue League of Boston, c/o Advancement, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116 [checks payable to the Animal Rescue League of Boston] or online www.arlboston.org/get-involved/ or to Hospice [payable to Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice] to: 178 Savin St., Suite 300 Malden, MA 02148 or online. www.hallmarkhealthhomecare.org/donation-opportunities/).

A celebration of life is planned for the summer.

Robert Snyder

Verizon (G.T.E.) retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 24 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. for Robert L. Snyder, 72, immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Mr. Snyder died on Monday, April 15 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center of Naples, Florida following a brief illness. He was 72 years old.

A native of West Covina, California, he entered the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era in April of 1967 and served until April of 1973. Robert held an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Mt. San Antonio Junior College of Walnut, Cal-ifornia. His chief career, for over 25 years, was with Verizon (formerly known as G.T.E.). He worked as a Line Supervisor with extensive background in splicing and testing and labor administration. His Associate Degree in Sales brought him a position with Home Depot of Danvers as a Sales Associate. Although, he was not there for a long time, he was highly regard-ed by his supervisors and more importantly by his colleagues for his knowledge and genuine concern for his fellow man.

The beloved husband of 30 years to Linda B. (Caccamesi) Snyder, a former Revere native, he was the devoted brother of Jerald B. “Jerry” Snyder and his wife, Ida of Fontana, California, Sandy Smith and her husband, Daniel of Ft. Dick, California and Terry R. Snyder of Lytle Creek, California; the beloved father of Heather Snyder and Michael Snyder, both of San Jose, California. He is also lovingly sur-vived by three grandchildren, Alex, Troy and Joseph and by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to N.E. Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257.

Carol Ann Glixman

Loved people and to sing, dance and travel

Carol Ann Glixman, born November 29, 1938 in Malden passed peacefully in Creve Coeur, MO on April 23 at the age of 80.

She was the beloved wife of Steve Glixman, dear mother and mother-in-law of Geri Glixman and the late Jeffrey Glixman (Diana); wonderful Nana to Danni, Cassi, Miles and Lillie Glixman; dear sister and sister-in-law of Jack Parker (late Sheila); sister-in-law of Joe Glixman (Bonnie) and Francine Finn (Marshall) and dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Carol loved to dance, sing, travel and she loved people!

Visitation Sunday, April 28 at 9 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO with memorial service following at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions preferred to Alzheimer’s Association. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Maria Pisciuneri

Of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston

Maria V. (Fazzolari) Pisciuneri of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her bedside on Friday, April 19.

She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco Pisciuneri, devoted mother of Marianna Ciccia and her husband, Nicola of Argentina, Caterina Pontoriero and her husband, Salvatore of Chelsea, Vincenzo Pisciuneri and his wife, Giulia of Chelsea and Stella Ciurleo and her husband, Attilio of New York; dear sister of the late Maria, Pasquale and Giuseppe Falzzolari; cherished grandmother of Susana, Daniel, Silvia, Richard, Claudio, Maria, Daniela, Alexandra and Marina and adored great grandmother of 16. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Maria’s life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street (Orient Heights) East Boston, today, Wednesday, April 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to the St. Anthony’s Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Maria being laid to rest next to her husband Rocco in Chapel Hill Mausoleum Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com.

John Buttiglieri, Sr.

30-year UPS employee

John A. Buttiglieri, Sr. of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16.

A US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was also an employee of UPS for 30 years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine (Maslin) Buttiglieri; devoted father of Sandra Kraus of Uxbridge and Nancy Davis of Salem, NH and the late John A. Buttiglieri Jr.; dear brother of Millie Frizzell of Washington and the late Constantino “Sunny” Buttiglieri and Rocco Buttiglieri; cherished grandfather of Michael and Kaitlin Kraus and Charlie and Valerie Davis and great-grandfather of Antonio Michael Kraus.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) East Boston. Services concluded with John being laid to rest with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, visit: www.ruggieromh.com