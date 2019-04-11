RHS Sports Round Up

RHS boys lacrosse thrashes Salem, 18-2

The Revere High boys lacrosse team cruised to a runaway, 18-2 victory over Salem on Monday.

Patriot Eric Bua recorded his second, eight-goal game, while RHS goalie Cam Mazza and the Revere defense were solid throughout the contest.

“Our offense was relentless and the defense was lock-down again,” said RHS head coach Austin Powers.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Everett tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon and will travel to Saugus on the holiday on Monday. They will entertain Mystic Valley next Wednesday and Winthrop next Thursday.

RHS baseball team opens with victory

E.J. Leone smacked a grand-slam home run and pitched 2-1/3 innings of hitless ball in relief to pace the Revere High baseball team to a 9-3 victory over East Boston in the 2019 season-opener this past Saturday.

After the home field Jets (though Revere was the official home team) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Patriots knotted matters in the bottom of the second when Johnny Leone doubled down the left field line to score Zach Furlong, who had led off the inning with a walk and stolen second.

East Boston regained the lead with a run in the third (without the benefit of a hit), but Revere moved ahead for good in the fourth with a four-run uprising.

After John Leone led off with a walk, Jonathon Murphy laid down a bunt that was misplayed by the Jets, allowing the runners to advance to second and third.

A ground-out by Brandon Sarmanian scored Leone and he was soon followed across the plate by Murphy when the Eastie throw to home was overthrown.

David Guillama continued the inning with a single and he eventually scored when an infield hit by E.J. Leone led to a two-base error. Matt Cravotta concluded the Revere rally with a base hit to score E.J.

“That fourth inning wasn’t flashy, but it is exactly how we want to execute on offense,” said RHS head coach Michael Manning. “We had way too many strikeouts with guys on base last year. This year we have been working on our two-strike approach and making sure we are putting the ball in play and making productive outs. Johnny worked a walk, and not many people will remember Murph’s bunt and Sarmanian’s ground ball with two strikes, but that’s really what sparked us.”

East Boston hung tough with a solo marker in the fifth to draw within 5-3, but Revere put the game away in its half of the inning. Three bases on balls to John Leone, Murphy, and Sarmanian set the table for E.J. Leone, who smacked a grand slam to make it a 9-3 ballgame.

E.J., who had come on to pitch in the middle of the East Boston fifth with two outs, then earned the save by tossing hitless ball over the final two frames for the 9-3 finale.

RHS starting pitcher Dayven Diaz earned his first varsity win, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out three and walking two in 4-2/3 innings of work.

E.J. Leone fanned four enemy batters and walked none in his 2-1/3 innings of stellar relief.

E.J. was the offensive star for Revere, going 2-for-2 with four RBI and two runs scored. Johnny Leone went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI. Guillama was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Manning and his crew are scheduled to travel to Greater Lawrence tomorrow (Thursday) and will make the short ride down the Parkway to Everett for a 10:00 encounter on the holiday on Monday.

The Patriots’ home-opener is set for next Wednesday with Salem at 10 a.m. They will trek to Beverly next Thursday for another 10 a.m. encounter during the school vacation week.

RHS girls track opens with win

The Revere High girls outdoor track & field team got its 2019 season off on the right foot with a 95-41 victory over Medford in the season-opener last Tuesday.

“It was a great way to open our season and we had some really good performances,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “We outscored them 50-4 in the field events which helped us pull away.”

Luana Barbosa and Chloe Giordano were double-winners for the Lady Patriots. Luana captured the high jump with a leap of 4’-2” and the long jump with a leap of 13’-10”. Chloe took first place in the triple jump with a final landing of 30’-4” and in the 100-meter high hurdles in a time of 18.1 seconds. Both girls also claimed second place finishes in their third individual event of the day, with Luana taking second in the 100 hurdles in 18.5 and Chloe grabbing a second place in the long jump with her leap of 13’-4.”

In addition, both Chloe and Luana ran a leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay, in which they were joined by teammates Claritza Vasquez and Jerelys Canales in a clocking of 56.1.

“Chloe Giordano had a monster first meet for us,” said LaBruna. “She tied her personal record (PR) in the 100 hurdles and set a new PR in the triple jump. Last season she was trying to jump 30 feet all spring and ended up just short. To reach that mark in our first meet was impressive.”

Other first-place finishers for the Lady Patriots were:

Claritza Vasquez – 200M (30.1)

Fatima Hartout – 2 Mile (14:15)

Skyla DeSimone – Shot-put (27’-½”)

Soleil Yuong – Discus (74’-2”)

Gianna Mahoney – Javelin (102’-11”)

Second place finishers who contributed three points to the Revere side of the scoresheet were:

Caroline Stasio – High Jump (4’-2”)

Olivia Novoselsky – 2 Mile (14:26)

Carolina Bettero – Triple Jump (29’-1½”)

Jennifer Parada – Discus (63’-7”)

Melissa Avdic – Javelin (72’-9”)

Caroline Stasio – 400M Hurdles (77.2)

Kathy Umanzor – 200M (31.4)

Caroline Stasio – 800M (2:48.6)

Erika Cheever – Mile (6:24)

Third-place finishers for Revere were:

Jerelys Canales – High Jump (4’-0”)

Nubya Filho – Long Jump (12’-11”)

Gianna Mahoney – Shot-put (23’-7”)

Skyla DeSimone – Discus (58’-1”)

Liza Gonzalez – Javelin (62’-5”)

Carolina Bettero – 100M Hurdles (19.2)

Astrid Umanzor – 100M (15.0)

Nubya Filho – 400M (72.4)

Soleil Yuong – Mile (6:56)

Leila Cesic – 2 Mile (14:31)

Carolina Bettero – 400M Hurdles (77.7)

“Gianna Mahoney qualified for the D-1 States in the javelin with a throw of 102’-11”, noted LaBruna. “Gianna is only a freshman and has a very bright future in this event. She has just started learning the event and already is one of the best javelin throwers in our league. To qualify for the Freshmen Nationals in North Carolina, 108 feet is what you need to throw and I think she has a legitimate shot to get there. It’s going to be fun to work with her.”

LaBruna and his crew are scheduled to be back in action tomorrow (Thursday) when they make the trek to Salem.

Boys track zoomspast Medford, 102-34

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team season started its season in successful fashion with a runaway 102-34 triumph over Medford.

“It was a good start to the season and gave us an idea of where the team is at,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “We had boys start off where they finished last year’s outdoor season and a few even surpassed where they finished. We have a handful of seniors to lead the way, but most of our varsity scorers are juniors with a few promising young talent in the sophomore and freshmen classes.”

The Patriots captured first place in 11 of the 14 individual events and swept eight.

Antony Arias was a triple-winner to score a team-high 15 points on the day. Antony won the triple jump with a distance of 38’-6.75”, the 110 high hurdles in a time of 18.1 seconds, and the 400 low hurdles with a clocking of 63.5.

Jared Benson was a double-victor, taking first in the shot-put with a toss of 38’-10” and easily outdistancing the field in the discus with a throw of 105’-8.”

Other Patriots who took first place in their respective events were: Wilkens Altenor in the high jump with a leap of 5’-8”; Yussuf Ali Buda in the 100 dash with a sprint of 11.9; Augusto Goncalves with a 400 dash of 55.5; Samuel Gonzalez in the 800 in a clocking of 2:16.3; Christian Madrid in the mile in 5:16.6; and Jonathan Nushi in the two-mile run with a clocking of 11:17.

The Patriot 4 x 400 relay quartet of Madrid, Nushi, Michael Adolphus, and Augusto Goncalves concluded the Revere scoring with a victory over their Mustang counterparts in a time of 3:57.2 compared to Medford’s clocking of 4:09.3.

Second-place performers for Revere were: Fraynel Del Rosario with a high jump of 5’-4”; Madrid in the triple jump with a distance of 33’-3/4”; Alaci Atoui with a shot put heave of 35’-7” and a discus throw of 92’-7”; Cristian Acuna with a javelin toss of 116’-1”; Ricardo Goncalves in the 110 hurdles in 18.2 and the 400 hurdles in 65.9; Camron Ventura in the 100 dash in 12.2; Lucas Hurtado in the mile in 5:29.3; and Wil Martinez in the two-mile in 11:52.

Adding single points to the Revere side of the scoresheet with third-place efforts were: Andres Mejia with a high jump of 5’-0”; Ali-Buda with a triple jump of 32’-11.75”; Rayan Riazi with a shot put toss of 33’-9.5”; Elijah Nater in the discus with a spin of 79’-7”; Brandon Nguyen with a javelin throw of 110’-5”; Adolphus in the 110 hurdles in 19.7; Idriss Taoujni in the 400 hurdles in 66.0 and the 400 dash in 3:58.8; Sebastian Bolivar in the 100 dash in 12.2; Ventura in the 200 dash in 25.1; Elad Karageh in the 800 in 2:23.5; and Brian Perez in the two-mile in 12:30.

“With the new NEC alignment, we have a shot to win our division of the NEC,” noted Ros. “It would be great to end our last year with the NEC with a championship before moving back to the GBL.”

Ros and his crew are scheduled to travel to Salem tomorrow (Thursday).

RHS softball to host Everett on holiday

The Revere High softball team was scheduled to open its season yesterday (Tuesday) at non-league rival Chelmsford, but the poor weather and heavy rain on Monday forced a postponement of the contest until either tomorrow (Thursday) or Friday.

“We’ve had a great spring up to now in terms of the weather, so hopefully we’ll get to play later this week,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello.

The Lady Patriots took full advantage of this past Saturday’s beautiful day with a three-way scrimmage with Winthrop and Triton.

“We did very well and we’re looking forward to the start of the season,” said Ciccarello, whose veteran squad played in numerous scrimmages in the pre-season.

Ciccarello and his crew are scheduled to play their 2019 home opener on the holiday on Monday when they host Everett at 10:00 at the St. Mary’s field.

They will trek to Salem next Wednesday.