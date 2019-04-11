Obituaries 04-10-2019

Calogero ‘Charles’ Maniscalco

His sense of humor was like no other

Calogero “Charles” Maniscalco of Revere passed away on Saturday, April 6 at the age of 81.

Charles loved his wife and family above all. He was an avid Boston sports fan and had a great passion for singing. His other hobbies included gardening, fishing and writing poems. His sense of humor and ability to make people laugh was like no other. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have their life touched by him will know how greatly he will be missed.

The beloved husband of Rosalia (Grech), he was the devoted father of Michael Maniscalco and his wife, Dawn, John Maniscalco and his wife, Nancy and Rosemarie Passamonte and her husband, Frank, all of Revere; loving son to the late Mario and Maria (Ciulla) Maniscalco; dear brother of Antonio Maniscalo, Accursia Sinagra, Gina Ciulla and the late Ignazio, Salvatore and Michele Maniscalco and cherished grandfather of Matthew, Kaylee, Krystee, Kimberlee and Marc Maniscalco.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Christian Assembly Church in Somerville at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at 300 Fifth Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 www.heart.org For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

William Edward King

Most proud of his family and a friend to all

William Edward King of Amesbury passed away suddenly on April 4 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine. He was 82 years old and a U.S. Navy Vietnam-era veteran.

Bill’s career was in telecommunications, retiring from Verizon and continuing on to run Wireless Communications LLC. He was most proud of his family, which brought him great joy and happiness. He was truly the light of their lives. He lived life to the fullest, had a love of photography and photographed every moment. He loved hiking, being active outdoor, and was an expert marksman. He was a friend to all, kind, generous with a beautiful soul that welcomed you in from the very moment you met him.

He was the proud son of the late James Francis King and Mary Kelley King; beloved husband of Geraldine “Gerry” (Cicchetti) of Amesbury; loving and devoted father of Kathleen L. Lopez and her husband, Brian of Lynnfield, Lisa King Cormier and her husband, Marc of Peabody, Lynda M. King of Haverhill, James F. King and his wife, Michele of Georgetown, Karen E. King Bourcy and her husband, William of Haverhill; cherished uncle of Suzanne L. King of Everett and Kristin E. Cuccio of Charlestown, who were daughters to him. He was the dear brother of Elizabeth King Carmichael of Winthrop, James F. King of Key West, FL and the late Blanche King Lawton; brother-in-law of Kathleen Spaulding and her husband, David, Jack Goshtigian and his partner, Ellen Smith, son Nathan Goshtigian and grandson Blaise, Gayle Leslie Greene, son Christopher Keene and Fiancé Jessi Declerq and daughter, Nicole Keene and survived by the mother of his children, Janet Siemasko of Lynn. He was the loving and devoted grandfather of Melissa Marsh and her partner, Roberto Paramo of Madrid, Spain, Ryan Marsh and his wife, Hayley of Nottingham, N.H., Jessica Marsh and her Fiancé, Shaun Sauchuk of Billerica, Katie Nocella and her husband, Robert of Peabody, Sarah Cormier and her partner ,Joe Dunajski of Salem, Matthew Cormier of Peabody, Jeanette King Gieger and her husband, Mike of W. Newbury, Michael King of Georgetown, Rachael Castro and her husband, Alrome of Newmarket, N.H., Erin King and her partner, John O’Leary of Georgetown, Elizabeth and Joseph Bourcy of Haverhill, Danielle Lopez of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kyle Lopez, and his finance, Tanya Taylor of Peabody; great Grandfather of Adrian Paramo, Sophie and Spencer Marsh, Shaun and Christian Sauchuk, Christopher Geiger, Victoria Castro and Mia and Colten Lopez.

Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Winthrop Avenue and Beach Street) Revere at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the N.E. Center and Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284 or to Company 2 Heroes by visiting www.company2heroes.org.

For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Hazel LaMalfa

The Red Sox and Patriots have lost one of their biggest fans

Hazel G. (Jackson) LaMalfa of Revere, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 2.

She was the wife of the late Santo P. LaMalfa, daughter of the late Frank and Albina (Berard) Jackson, beloved mother of Lorraine, the late Paul N. LaMalfa, Sr. and his surviving wife, Janet, Dennis and his significant other, Camille Garro, Kenneth and his wife, Debra and David and his significant other, Rhonda. Hazel (Grammy) was loved by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ruth Sharp, Gertrude Holden, Mildred Starkey, Edith Cinny, Charles, Earl and Richard Jackson.

Hazel also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Prayer Service to be held Friday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Interment to follow will be at Tewksbury Cemetery.

At the request of the family, please Omit Flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.farmeranddee.com.

Antonette ‘Toni’ Smith

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Antonette “Toni” (Chiode) Smith of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on April 6.

She was the loving wife of the late James Smith Sr., devoted mother of James Smith, Jr. and his wife, Desiree of Revere, Rose Smith of East Boston and the late Leona, Anthony and Patricia Smith; cherished sister of Lawrence Chiode of Plymouth, Rose Woodside and Eleanor Lamonica, both of East Boston, Katherine Spagnola of Revere, Salvatore Chiode of East Boston and the late Pauline Paolini, Andrew Chiode, Francine Imbrescia, Ann Magner and Anthony Chiode. She was the dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Antonette’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston today, Wednesday, April 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday morning at a time to be announced. Services will conclude with Antonette being laid to rest with her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett.

John ‘Mugsy’ DeLuca

Longtime Laborers Local 22 employee

John A. “Mugsy” DeLuca of Revere died unexpectedly on April 4 after being stricken with Cellulitis, a bacterial infection.

Mugsy was a graduate of Revere High School who went on to work many years for Laborers Local 22.

He was the beloved father of Dakota and Dylan DeLuca; devoted son of the late John and Winifred (Gould) DeLuca; dear brother of Gail McAndrew of Australia, Marilyn DeLuca of Londonderry N.H., Denise Papsodora of Revere and Holly Schlichting of Winthrop and is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, April Leclair and by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, today, Wednesday, April 10 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit.Buonfiglio.com.