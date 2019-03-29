Restroom Was Just That: Bathroom Break Lands D&L Liquor Before Licensing Comm.

It seemed innocent enough – an employee working in a Revere store decided to take a bathroom break. But he fell asleep when he sat down for at least 20 minutes. Customers came in and out, left money on the counter and nothing was stolen.

But the empty store prompted someone to call the police.

That’s what happened at D&L Discount Liquors, 653 Broadway which has been in business for the last 20 years.

“I didn’t get enough sleep,” the young clerk said, adding he is a new father, and has a long bus ride to work from his home in Lynn.

The owner of D&L Discount Liquors seemed baffled someone could fall asleep in the store bathroom, and kept stressing it was only 2 feet by 2 feet.

Commissioner John LaCroix said there needs to be a policy for when the clerk needs a bathroom break.

“Lock the front door, then go to the bathroom,” LaCroix said.

“Out of all the times that you have appeared before the board, this is the first time anyone could just walk into your store,” said Commissioner Linda Guinasso, referring to previous visits to the License Commission.

“The responsibility is on the owner and you have had a series of issues,” said Chairman Robert Selevitch.

The Commission voted to put the matter in the file for a year. Selevitch added that a bathroom procedure had to be implemented.






