Licensing Commission Rolls Back Volare’s Operating Hours to 11 P.M.

The Licensing Commission has had it with Volare at 388 Broadway and decided to roll the hours of operation back to 11 p.m.

Lt. Det. Robert Impemba told the commission last Wednesday that in the last four months the police have been called to the restaurant/club five times for various, dangerous situations. On Dec. 29 there was a shooting and a stabbing there, Impemba said. There had also been two motor vehicle accidents with people who had allegedly been at the establishment. On March 10 there was a DWI arrest where the person said they allegedly had been at Volare’s.

“That person was three times over the legal limit,” said Lt. Sean Randall. “There is definitely a question of possible over-serving there.”

Nobody from Volare’s attended the commission meeting. Cecilia Maya is listed as the manager.

“I don’t think they have any regard for the city,” said Commissioner Linda Guinasso. “There’s a legitimate cause for concern given what they’re attracting.”

All the commissioners agreed the restaurant portion of the business has been fine, but after 10 p.m. it turns into something else.

“When 10 p.m. comes along, all hell breaks loose,” Guinasso said.

The commission also questioned a past birthday party that included someone making a video.

Chairman Robert Selevitch motioned to roll the hours back to 11 p.m. and Guinasso added that the entertainment license should be limited to to only allow television and radio, and that filming a video requires other permits.

The changes in the license are effective immediately.





