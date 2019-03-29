Revere City Council Honors Retired Deputy Chief George Taglieri Jr. With Moment of Silence

The Revere City Council observed a moment of silence in memory of Retired Revere Senior Deputy Fire Chief George Taglieri Jr., who died on March 23.

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino requested the tribute to Mr. Taglieri at the outset of Monday’s meeting.

“This past week, the City of Revere has lost a very well-respected and loved member of our community,” said Giannino. “George was a dedicated member of the Revere Fire Department where he served for most of his life. He also served our country as a veteran.”

Giannino stated that Mr. Taglieri was also “a dear family friend.”

“George has known my grandparents since they were in elementary school,” continued Giannino. “He was my dad’s godfather. My family and the city are so deeply saddened by his loss. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Yvonne, and his children, during this most difficult time.”





