When it comes to braces, teens and pre-teens remain the typical patients for orthodontists. But their moms and dads may soon be catching up.

Today, one in four orthodontic patients is an adult, according to the American Association of Orthodontists.

Many of those adult patients are in their 20s and 30s, but the number of older patients also continues to grow. In fact, it’s not unusual for an orthodontist to see patients in their 60s, 70s and even 80s.

“We have seen parents and grandparents go through an orthodontic treatment alongside their children and grandchildren,” says Dr. Seth Newman, who is co-author with Dr. Steve Giannoutsos of “Giving It To You Straight: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Orthodontics”\ But Were Afraid to Ask” (AskTheOrthos.com).

In deciding if orthodontic treatment is appropriate for an adult, Dr. Giannoutsos says the most important consideration is the condition of their gums and bone levels, and whether they are healthy enough for the procedures. Usually, that’s not a problem, though.

“As long as the gums and bone levels are satisfactory, there are many new treatments and procedures that can greatly benefit adults, including senior citizens,” Dr. Giannoutsos says.

Dr. Newman says patients who had braces as a child are informed consumers and know the importance of consulting with an orthodontist if they have any issues, such as teeth shifting over the years.

But many adult patients didn’t have any orthodontics treatment as a child. Dr. Newman and Dr. Giannoutsos say those patients usually decide to get their teeth straightened now for one of four reasons:

• Finances are better. They always wanted straight and beautiful smile but they couldn’t afford it until they became adults, or they could never find the right time to do it.

• They are educated consumers. They know about the benefits of having straight teeth, including both the cosmetic and health benefits.

• They are having other dental work done. The treatment is being done in coordination with other dental work so they have a strong foundation on which the additional dental procedures can be performed.

• They want to please their spouse. Some adults decide to improve their smile for their significant others, or because they are being encouraged by them to pursue the procedure. Dr. Newman and Dr. Giannoutsos refer to those people as “the romantics.”

“We all want to look good,” Dr. Newman says. “The days of ‘I’m too old for braces’ are over. Our mature patients are just as proud as our younger ones to have their teeth straightened.”

Dr. Seth Newman is a board-certified orthodontic specialist. He is co-author with Dr. Steve Giannoutsos of "Giving It To You Straight: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Orthodontics But Were Afraid to Ask" (AskTheOrthos.com).

Dr. Steve Giannoutsos, or "Dr. G." as he is commonly called, is co-author with Dr. Seth Newman of "Giving It To You Straight: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Orthodontics But Were Afraid to Ask" (AskTheOrthos.com).