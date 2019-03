Man Convicted of Murder

A Suffolk Superior Court jury Friday afternoon found Juan Gaviria, 21, guilty of second-degree murder and firearms offenses in connection with the Jan. 23, 2015, shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Jaramillo on Revere’s Garfield Avenue. Gaviria’s co-defendant, Luis Urbaez, was con-victed of his role in that homicide last September.

Abuse Case Shows Survivor Resiliency



As part of her commitment to empowering survivors, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins recently announced that a former Depart-ment of Youth Services employee has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two young victims – including one at a Revere home.

James Christian, 48, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a child in connection with sexual assaults more than a decade ago on two boys who are now adults. Judge Linda Giles sentenced Christian to four to six years in state prison followed by five years of proba-tion. Assistant District Attorney Maryrose Anthes had recommended a term of eight to 10 years in state prison.

“This case involved the worst kind of betrayal – the abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust,” District Attorney Rollins said. “But it also showed us the courage of two men to defy the fear and shame that too many survivors may feel trapped by. They stepped forward to tell the truth, and their strength helped us hold their abuser accountable. I want them and survivors everywhere to know that my office is a safe, survivor-centered environment for anyone who wants to disclose abuse.”

Had the case proceeded to trial, Anthes would have presented evidence and testimony to prove that Christian worked at a DYS facility where one of the victims was a client between 1999 and 2001. The evidence would have proved that Christian drove the victim to Boston from a facility out-side of Suffolk County on weekends and assaulted him during the trips. At the time of the abuse, the boy was between the ages of 13 and 16. The evidence would further have shown that Christian assaulted a family member between 2001 and 2004 at a home in Revere beginning when the victim was age 13.

“I felt ashamed and feared that everyone would know,” the latter survivor wrote in an impact statement to the court. “I also felt guilty for not com-ing forward earlier. Twelve years after the abuse ended, I’m still dealing with the consequences.”

“I was put at his DYS program at the age of thirteen where staff was sup-posed to help me. He used that position of trust to groom and eventually sexually assault me,” one victim told the court. “I ran away from DYS because I didn’t trust people. I still have trouble trusting people and every aspect of my life has been severely impacted by what he did.”

The victims, who were not known to one another, each disclosed the abuse as adults. A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments against Christian in 2016.