Testimony On Going Against Revere Man

The Suffolk County DA’s office reports prosecution testimony is ongoing in the trial of Juan Gaviria 21, of Revere, charged with first-degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and firearms offenses in the Jan. 23, 2015, shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Jaramillo in Revere. Gaviria’s co-defendant, Luis Urbeaz, was convicted of his role in that homicide in September 2018. Assistant District Attorney Mark Zanini, defense attorney Robert Sinsheimer, and Judge Rosalind Miller have been overseeing the case in Suffolk Superior Court.

In 2015 Suffolk County grand jury indicted Gaviria with first-degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in connection with the shooting.

Zanini told the court that, shortly before midnight on Jan. 22, 2015 Gaviria and Urbaez were searching in Revere for a teen who had been involved in a physical altercation with Gaviria earlier that day. They located the teen – along with Jaramillo – in Jaramillo’s Honda Accord parked on Garfield Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 23. Gaviria and Urbaez allegedly pulled up alongside the vehicle and opened fire on the two occupants. Jaramillo was struck and killed.