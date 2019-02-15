Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Hill School Students Caught Being Kind

The following Hill School students were caught being kind in January:

Olianny Rojas Contreras

Aliana Sheehan

Omotola Adeniyi

Bsmela Ahmed

Banessa Martinez

Amelia Uribe

Mellanie De Almeida

Tiffany Vildoza

Tania Vildoza

Diris Soto

Emily Green

Nysryne Sarhrouni

Susan Lemus Chavez

Colin Sem

David Delisle

Alis Lopez Paz

Fekynah Cajoux

Andrew Merida

Kesley Morales De Leon

Petipas of Revere Makes Honor Roll

University of San Diego student Janae Petipas of Revere earned Second Honors in the Fall Semester of 2018. Second Honors students have a grade point average between 3.4 and 3.64.

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity's urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest, independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States.

Residents Named to Dean’s List at Emmanuel

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named more than 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Local students honored include:

Prisila Alesio

Hannah Fitzpatrick

Lizbeth Gutierrez

Sarah Habbour

Aysha Hoang

Leanna Martinez

Regina Messina

Meloee Nazaire

Peter Nguyen

Hayley Petrozzelli

Kasey Sierra

Jessica Ventura

Samantha Woodman

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Revere Students Named to Mystic Valley Honor Roll

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden recently announced that Seventh Grader Thalia Jean-Baptiste and Eighth Grader: Giselle Bertholini were named to the High Honor Roll and; Tenth Grader Emily Zibell and Twelfth Graders: Baron Tran and Erin Zibell were named to the Honor Roll for the second quarter.

For grades seven and eight, to be on the Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than a B- and to be on the High Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than an A-. In grades nine through twelve, the standard for honor roll is 2.67 or greater GPA and High Honors is 3.67 or greater.