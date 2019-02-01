Valentine’s Day Not the Same With no NECCO, No Sweethearts for This Year

There won’t be any conversation Sweethearts to give to your sweetie this Valentine’s Day, but be patient, those and some of the other famous NECCO brands are slated to make their way back.

While NECCO, formerly on American Legion Highway, was sold last year the recipes for NECCO Wafers, Sweethearts and others were purchased by Spangler Candy Company of Bryan, Ohio. Spangler is known for its Dum Dum and Safe T lollipops.

For 153-years Sweethearts have been a tradition in the classroom, at work and at home. There will be no “Be Mine”, “Kiss Me”, “Call Me”, “Cutie Pie”and “I Love You” confections to pass around.

“We wish we could have Sweethearts out for the 2019 Valentine season, but it’s just not possible,” Kirk Vashaw, Spangler chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We are committed to making sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market. Doing it right takes time.”

The SkyBar is being rescued by Louise MaWhinney, owner of Duck Soup, a gourmet food store in Sudbury. She won the rights to the SkyBar in an online auction. The unique chocolate bar had its debut in 1938. It consists of chocolate covering four compartments of caramel, vanilla, peanut and fudge.

MaWhinney is working with Jeff Green, a 33-year veteran of NECCO. They plan on starting a small batch production of the SkyBar.

Production of Necco Wafers will resume in 2019, while Sweethearts will relaunch prior to Valentine’s Day 2020.

Candy sales are expected to top $1.8 billion this Valentine’s Day season, according to CandyStore.com.