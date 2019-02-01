City Officials Praise Patch for his Public Service

Mayor Brian Arrigo, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, Ward 5 Councillor John Powers and School Committee member Gerry Visconti lauded Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch for his outstanding record of public service following Patch’s announcement that he will retiring from the Council at the end of his current term.

“Charlie Patch has dedicated his career to public service both as a police officer and a City Councilor,” said Arrigo. “He has been an advocate for our city and has served the residents of Revere with dignity and honor for decades. I want to thank Councillor Patch and his family for the sacrifices they made and their dedication to Revere. The City is a better place because of them.”

Vincent also praised the six-term city councillor. “I want to thank Councillor Patch for his many years of selfless service, not only to Ward 6, but to the City as a member of the Revere Police Department and to our nation as a valiant Marine,” said Rep. Vincent. “Charlie has also been a humble public servant, always doing what’s best for the people of his ward. He will be missed on the City Council. I wish him nothing but a wonderful, healthy retirement with his loving family.”

Visconti, who is a resident of Ward 6, also weighed in with his laudatory comments about Patch’s contributions as a public official, police office, and U.S. Marine.

“Today is definitely about Charlie and his family and his lifetime commitment to public service – his 12 years of service as our Ward 6 Councillor, his 32 years of service for the Revere Police Department, and his distinguished service to our country as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War,” said Visconti.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, who sits next to Patch (via alphabetical order) in the Council Chambers during meeting, praised his long-time colleague.

“Charlie was always someone who took each issue seriously and his vote in the best interests of his ward and the city of Revere as a whole,” said Powers.