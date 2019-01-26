LETTER to the Editor

REMEMBERING OUR HEROES

Dear Editor,

“…If I can help somebody as I pass along, if I can cheer somebody with a word or song, if I can show somebody he’s traveling wrong, then my living will not be in vain.”

These are the words that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. chose to be remembered by as we celebrate his ninetieth birthday this year. They are also the words that I used to describe my dad, Peter Sarno upon his retirement. He was a teacher, a coach, a principal in the city of Revere for almost forty years. January 8 was the seventh anniversary of his passing. As much as one would like to believe otherwise, difficult times are not unusual in the history of our country or in our own lives. It is how all of us, as human beings, accept those challenges that gives hope for the future. We can learn from our mistakes. We can remember the example of our heroes; personal, national and in our city as well. We “can make this old world a new world” and know that our own living has not been in vain.