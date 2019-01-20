City Council Motions

The following Motions were presented at the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 14.

19-009 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City investigate the feasibility of providing an owner occupied tax inventive for first responders. Referred to Ways and Means Committee.

19-010 Motion presented by Council Vice-President Keefe: That the Mayor request the City Engineer, and the Water Sewer Superintendent to investigate, identify and help correct numerous water displacements and/or natural springs running off of Vane Street onto subsequent hills. The freezing runoff is posing a hazard to the neighborhood, specifically the hills connected to Vane Street. Referred to DPW Committee.

19-011 Motion presented by Councillor Powers: That the Mayor request Inspectional Services to examine the property at 585 North Shore Road and remove the graffiti from the property. In addition that graffiti be removed from the stockade fence at the Wonderland Property. Approved.

19-012 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City Council award Certificates of Commendation to Ladder 2 staffed by Lt. Brown, Firefighter DelGreco, and Firefighter Petrilli for responding to a medical emergency call and performing life saving measures on former DPW Superintendent John Barrett. Motion Withdrawn.

19-013 Motion presented by Councillor Powers: That the Mayor direct the Chief of Police to arrange a meeting with the Mass State Police Lieutenant who has the responsibility of enforcing traffic regulations on Route 1A and adjacent areas. Also, that a determination me made relative to the signage between Oak Island Street and Revere Street on its adequacy as a matter pf public safety. Further, that the State Police and Revere Police provide more stringent enforcement of speeding on Route 1A. Approved.

19-014 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo, Councillor McKenna: That the Mayor request MassDOT to install additional lighting and directional guidance on the island leading onto Route 16 from B roadway adjacent to the Cronin Rink. Approved.

19-015 Motion presented by Councillor Novoselsky: That the Mayor request the Election Department and Inspectional Services to contact property owners to remove political signs from the previous election. Approved.

19-016 Motion presented by Council Vice-President Keefe: That the Mayor request the Traffic Commission in conjunction with the Public Safety Sub-Committee to review the feasibility of adding a crosswalk in the area of 144 Broadway. Referred to Public Safety Committee.

19-017 Motion presented by Councillor Novoselsky: That the following moratorium to the Zoning Ordinances of the City of Revere be ordered to a public hearing: AN ORDINANCE FURTHER AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF REVERE RELATIVE TO A NINE MONTH MORATORIUM ON THE GRANTING OF SPECIAL PERMITS FOR LODGING and ROOMING HOUSES

Section 1. Title 17, Chapter 17.16, Section 17/16/070 of the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere is hereby temporarily amended by inserting at the end thereof the following: “D. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the provisions of this section shall not be effective for a period of nine months commencing on the passage of this amendment.” The foregoing moratorium is hereby imposed to allow the City Council time to consider possible amendments or additions to Section 17.16.070 relative to Lodging and Rooming houses within the City of Revere. Section 2. The foregoing sub-section D inserted by this amendment is hereby repealed effective nine months form the date of passage of this amendment.

A public hearing on the issue is scheduled for Feb. 25.