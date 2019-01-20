Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Cohen named to dean’s list at Becker College

Monique Cohen, of Revere, has been named to the dean’s list at Becker College for the fall semester. Cohen is pursuing a BS in Veterinary Science, Pre-Veterinary Concentration.

The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

McGrath Named to Fall 2018 Semester Dean’s List at Dean College

Dean College is pleased to announce that Alyssa McGrath of Revere has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

ON THE DEAN’S LIST AT CURRY COLLEGE

Curry College is proud to announce that the following student has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester.

The following student has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Katerina Caputo of Revere

Adrien Martinez of Revere

