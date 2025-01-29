This project came about when the Senior Council was trying to decide what to do with money
collected from Irma’s Closet. Irma’s Closet is a small shop of donated jewelry put on by Irma
Accettullo. After deciding how to spend the money the Council now needed an artist. It was
decided they wanted a Revere student to be the artist.
A contest was rolled out to RHS students and Yamsi’s entry won. Work began and Yamsi spent many hours with the seniors. She would sometimes bring her sister or a friend but most often visited on her own creating and painting.
Mural unveiled at Senior Center
