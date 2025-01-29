Mural unveiled at Senior Center

This project came about when the Senior Council was trying to decide what to do with money

collected from Irma’s Closet. Irma’s Closet is a small shop of donated jewelry put on by Irma

Accettullo. After deciding how to spend the money the Council now needed an artist. It was

decided they wanted a Revere student to be the artist.

A contest was rolled out to RHS students and Yamsi’s entry won. Work began and Yamsi spent many hours with the seniors. She would sometimes bring her sister or a friend but most often visited on her own creating and painting.

Pictured above, Bob Hanlon, Eleanor Vieira, Sandi Lozier, Mary Vigliotta, RHS student, Yamsi Granados

Flores, Irma Accettullo, Lorraine Repoli, Denise Rampleberg, Mayor Patrick Keefe and Deb Pezcka.