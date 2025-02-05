Obituaries 02-05-2025

Carmela G. LaRosa

She was everyone’s Nonna, well known for her incredible cooking

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, February 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Carmela G. (Pastore) LaRosa who died on Friday, January 31st following a brief illness. She was 76 years old. Her funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6th beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery – Chapel Hill Mausoleum, Malden.

Carmela was born in Nusco, Italy to her late parents, Antonio and Teresa (DeStefano) Pastore. On August 3, 1959, she arrived in the United States. Carmela was raised in East Boston and educated in Boston Public Schools. She was a graduate of Girls

High School, Class of 1966. She married Angelo LaRosa on September 24, 1967 and was a proud housewife and devoted mother to her four children.

The family later relocated to Revere where she has been for the past 34 years. She was well known for her incredible cooking, especially her legendary chicken cutlets and rice balls. Carmela enjoyed nothing more than feeding people. All she wanted to do was take care of her family, which she did with love.

She cherished watching her grandchildren and seeing them grow up. She was very close to her sisters and brother, and all of her in laws. She enjoyed shopping for anything. Carmela was everyone’s Nonna, and she loved it.

She was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late Angelo LaRosa; the loving mother of Paolo LaRosa of Revere, Antonietta Mario and her husband, Martin of Winchester, Antonio LaRosa of Revere and Teresa Rossetti and her husband, Robert of Tewksbury; the cherished nonna of Mollie, Christy, Angelo, Martin, Sofia, Nicholas, Robert, Jonathan and Jenna; the treasured sister of Michelena Visentini, Marisa Finocchiro, Giovanna Pastore, Salvatorina Ferretti and the late Julia Riera, and Gerardo Pastore. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Maria E. Mangano

She was a true matriarch, whose nurturing spirit touched everyone around her

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere, to honor the life of Maria E. (Quillay) Mangano, who peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at Hathorne Hill in Danvers, following a brief illness, at the age of 89. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 12 Noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, with interment to immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in San Luis, Argentina, Maria was the daughter of the late Alejandro and Margarita (Mercau) Quillay. She married Joseph Mangano on January 23, 1958, and together they built a beautiful life. They immigrated to the United States on December 4, 1964 and settled in Revere, where they raised their family with love and dedication. Maria was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and there was nothing she cherished more than spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She was a true matriarch, whose nurturing spirit touched everyone around her. Maria cared for her husband until his passing in 2016 and her warmth, kindness, and beautiful faith left an enduring legacy in the hearts of all who knew her.

Maria was renowned for her exceptional cooking—her chicken cutlets and homemade pizza were legendary in the family. She had a heart of gold and was a woman who made everyone feel welcome.

She was the wife of Joseph Mangano for 58 years. She is survived by her loving children: Nancy M. DeMarco and her husband, James L. Sr. of Ipswich, Richard J. Mangano and his wife, Dina of Georgetown and Elizabeth M. Heath and her husband, Marc C. Sr. of Peabody. Maria was the cherished grandmother of James L. DeMarco Jr. and his wife, Pauline of Boston, Marc C. Heath Jr. of Nashua, NH, Max J. Mangano and his wife, Coley of Georgetown,

Paige M. DeMarco of South Boston, Joseph R. Mangano and his wife, Jessica of Hartford, CT, Attorney Briana A. Kantarevic and her husband, Said of Salem, Anabella M. Sanborn and her husband, Peter and Nico A. Mangano, all of Georgetown. She was also the adored great-grandmother of Daniel, Peter, Luke, Lydia and Marigold; the dear sister of Rosa Riera of Argentina and the late Armando Quillay and Carlos Quillay. She is also survived by her nephews, Roberto Riera and Mario Riera and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 93 Worcester St., Wellesley, MA 02481.

Susan A. “Soondee” Colella

She filled her home with much love, faith, and morals

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, February 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Susan A. “Soondee” (Cicatelli) Colella, who passed in the loving presence of her family on Saturday, February 1st at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a brief illness. She was proudly in her 101st year. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, February 7th beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Susan was born on August 15,1924 in East Boston and was the only child of her proud Italian immigrant parents, Giuseppe Cicatelli and Rose Bellone. She was raised and educated in East Boston and was an alumna of East Boston High School, Class of 1941.

As a young woman, she worked as a seamstress, something with which she was very talented. When she met her husband, they married and moved to Revere in 1952.Sue embraced the role of wife and mother. She filled her home with much love, faith, and morals. While raising her three children, she also cared for both of her parents as well. Cooking was certainly one of her hallmarks and she was a fabulous cook who loved to feed her family and extended family. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid bowler. Sue loved to watch figure skating and her “soaps” mainly “Days of Our Lives.” She was a member of the Revere Senior Center where she was able to socialize with friends, do day trips and she also enjoyed going to the theatre with friends. Sue’s life was filled with much love for her family, wonderful memories and a legacy that will live on in all of them.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Joseph M. “Big Joe” Colella; the loving mother of Charlotte R. “Chickie” Colella, David J. Colella and Susan C. Colella, all of Revere and her partner, William Ascolillo of East Boston; the cherished grandmother of Attorney Joseph Colella and his wife, Dr. Katie Robertson of Somerville and Kara M. Doherty and her husband, Mat of Wilmington; the great grandmother of Maverick Doherty. She was predeceased by her late son-in-law, Salvatore Lombardi and the late Giuseppe Fabrizio.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.

Theresa Florence Restuccia

Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will be forever remembered and deeply missed

Theresa Florence (Cappuccio) Restuccia of Revere, formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2025, at the age of 99.

Born on May 11, 1925, she was the beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Concetta (D’Arena) Cappuccio and the devoted wife of the late Nicholas Restuccia. She was a loving mother to Nicholas Restuccia Jr. and his wife, Lillian and Jane Restuccia, all of Revere and Joan Restuccia and her husband, Franco Ferrera; a cherished grandmother to Joseph, Paul, and Gianfranco, and a proud great-grandmother to Riley and Violet. She was predeceased by her dear siblings: Mary Ciampi, Helen Russell, Lucy Myles and Joseph Cappuccio.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend services on Saturday, February 8th, at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield, located at the corner of Salem and Gove Street. Visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. According to the family’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Theresa’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will be forever remembered and deeply missed. To leave an online condolence visit www.ruggieromh.com.

June F. Dolan

Devoted wife and mother, tirelessly devoted to her home and family.

Visiting Hours were held in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals on Friday, January 31st for June F. (Roach) Dolan, 81, who passed away peacefully on January 26th surrounded by her loving family,. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Revere on Saturday. February 1 st and interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

The daughter of John D. and Regina (Parro) Roach, June was a lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School. After graduating high school, she entered the workforce and worked for many years as an Assistant Accountant.

June married Richard Dolan in 1975 and they remained in Revere where they raised their children. June was a devoted wife and mother, and was tirelessly devoted to her home and family. Her home was always tidy and warm, the coffee pot or tea kettle on if anyone dropped in for a visit, and she was always home when her children got home from school. June and her husband would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October.

June’s latest career was Event Catering at the Harvard Club in Boston and at the home of Robert Kraft. One of her proudest moments was when she received the honor of becoming a grandmother. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, spending time with them and laughing with them was when she was the happiest, and she was most involved with their lives.

June was also dedicated to her community by her volunteer work, and for many years she worked at the polls during the elections, where people were enamored by her smile and kind and caring nature.

She also possessed a deep faith and was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and charitable to St. Anthony of Padua Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Revere. Everyone who met June walked away a better person.

The beloved wife of Richard R. Dolan of Revere, she was the devoted and loving

mother of Matthew Dolan and his wife, Alisha of Saugus, Kristine Dolan O’Shaughnessy and her husband, Patrick O’Shaughnessy of Nashua, New Hampshire and the late Colleen Joy Dolan and her surviving wife, Elizabeth

Mandell. She was the adored bonus mom to Tracy Dolan of Maine and the cherished grandmother of Ava Dolan, Michael Dolan, Andrew O’Shaughnessy, James Mandell, Jennifer Smith, Raymond Smith, David Porcaro, and the adored great grandmother of Ariana Smith; the dear sister of Patricia Hood of Peabody and Regina Franovich of Revere, and a very special Auntie to many nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, the family asks that family and friends make donations to St. Vincent de Paul, an organization close to June’s heart.

Sally Malfitano

She lived an incredible life, a life lived with love, courage, and an unwavering dedication to her family.

Sally (Foley) Malfitano of Newburyport, formerly of Revere, passed away on January 30, 2025, at the age of 92.

Born in Revere on May 21, 1932 to the late George Foley and Gertrude (Sears), Sally graduated from Revere High School in 1950. She worked at Revere Theatre in the concession stand and met her future husband and usher, Vito Malfitano. She went on to work as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone & Telegraph company in Revere. After raising her children, she returned to work at Bailey’s Photography Studio as an office administrator before retiring. She loved everything about Revere Beach…living on the beach, walking along the beach and collecting antique Revere Beach postcards, pictures and memorabilia. She loved spending time with family and loved ones. Sally spent hours on the phone with her sister, Jean in Florida, both while watching the Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay.

She was the devoted mother of Stephen Malfitano and his late wife, Karen and Sharon Sievers, all of Arizona and James Malfitano and his wife, Sally of Newburyport; adored grandmother of Stephen J., Jason and his wife, Nekkel, and Kelsey Malfitano, Katrina Chavira, Gabriella Sievers, Nicky Love and his wife, Kristi, Danielle Bessen and her husband, Jeff; cherished great grandmother of Eric, Cassandra, James and Drew; dear sister of the late George Foley and Jean Newsham. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to the staff at Port Healthcare in Newburyport and Harborside Hospice for the outstanding care they provided!

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, February 6 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sally’s name to Harborside Hospice LLC, 241 Winter Street, Haverhill MA 01831.

We invite you to share your memories of Sally and upload photos to her memorial page

Natalie York

Her light and love radiated everywhere she went, and it continues on, even after her passing

Natalie York, 43, a young woman who was the brightest of lights and the most generous soul, one with the most infectious personality, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Revere on January 29, 2025. Anyone who knew Natalie, even those who interacted with her in the most mundane of ways, never felt judged, just cared for, seen, and heard, and each and every person who knew her had their lives changed for the better. Her light and love radiated everywhere she went, and it continues on, even after her passing.

Natalie embraced life with such pure joy and excitement. She loved everything fashion and make-up, with closets and a “dressing room” that could rival high-end boutiques! She was also never one to miss a good time, and was most likely the one to initiate that good time. If there was a dance floor nearby, she was there, happy as can be, footloose and fancy free. If there was a microphone nearby, you could bet she was belting out a song by Whitney or Lady Gaga. She just loved putting on a show, and boy, could she perform!

Natalie’s compassionate heart was not limited to people. She loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs… her spirit animal. Throughout her short life, she was a Dog-Mama to countless dogs, even rescuing one in the pouring rain on a busy highway in rush hour traffic!

Natalie leaves behind so many people whose lives have forever been changed just because of her mere presence here on Earth. To name a few, she leaves behind her loving mother, Jane (Natoli) York, and she was predeceased by her father, Ronald York; her beloved sister, Meredith Sweet, and her husband, Robbie, nephew, Maxim, and niece, Riley; her life partner and best friend, John Burke; her honorary sister-in-law, Jennie Solis and her husband, Javier, and honorary nieces, Alexis and Hannah; her Uncle Lenny and Auntie Dottie Natoli, her best and oldest friend, Catherine Bruno, many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, and more best friends than can be named.

Funeral services will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9 a,m. with a Funeral Mass following at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a GoFundMe that was set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-the-life-of-natalie-york.

This GoFundMe is intended to help Natalie's family with end-of-life expenses and is a celebration of her memory. Any monies raised beyond the established goal will be donated to a charity that supports and cares for animals, just as Natalie always did.

Robert “Bob” Buonopane

Of East Boston

Robert “Bob” Buonopane, 54, of East Boston, passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 26, 2025.

Robert was born on October 16, 1970 to Robert and Frances (Gallo) Buonopane. He spent 30 years as part of the union, mastering his trade, in commercial construction installing acoustical ceilings. He loved swimming, dancing and being outdoors, which helped make him an avid golfer. He enjoyed reciting lines from movies, and most of all being around family and friends.

Bob will be remembered as a loving father to Kayla Buonopane of Atkinson, NH and Bobby Buonopane of Revere, a dear brother to, Aileen (Michael) Lazarz of Brooklyn, MI, Michele Buonopane of Lynn, a dear brother-in-Law to Maria Buonopane of Saugus and a former husband to Jennifer (Harder) Buonopane. Bob is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, who cherished him, Robert and Frances (Gallo) Buonopane and his dear twin brother, Anthony “Tony” Buonopane.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation.

Amedeo Misci

A man of intelligence, deep compassion and unwavering devotion.

Amedeo R. Misci, 84, of Greer, SC, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, entering the presence of Christ and finding eternal peace.

Born to Julio and Anna Misci, Amedeo was a man of intelligence, deep compassion, and unwavering devotion. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, James Misci.

Amedeo is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Michele (Tuberosa) Misci, with whom he built a life filled with love, faith, and shared joys. He leaves behind his cherished sons, Christopher and Craig Misci; his stepdaughter, Dina Iachini; and his treasured siblings, including his sister, Julie McLaughlin. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Anthony Misci, Rynnie Misci, Nicholas Misci, Anna Misci, Reine Misci, and Warren Iachini, and a great-grandfather to Rowan Amedeo Misci, who carries his name as a lasting legacy.

Amedeo found great joy in the simple and meaningful moments of life. He was an avid golfer, an accomplished woodworker, and a man whose quiet strength and listening ear brought comfort and wisdom to all who knew him. Those who loved him will remember his thoughtfulness, gentle nature, and unwavering devotion to his family, especially his wife Michele.

A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Amedeo’s life on March 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Greenville in Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Amedeo’s honor to the Leukemia Society, reflecting his enduring spirit and desire to help others.

Amedeo will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched.

Annmarie DiSabatino

of Revere

Annmarie DiSabatino, 65, of Revere, passed away on January 27, 2025. Known for her hilarious storytelling and for her tremendous, boundless love and loyalty for her family and friends – she was the brightest light to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was raised by her loving parents, the late Donald Goodwin, and Alice Goodwin, of Beachmont, and the late Margaret "Peggy" Gordon and the late Larry Gordon of Shirley Ave. A devoted mother, she cherished her children, James DiSabatino, Michael and Jillian DiSabatino, and her perfect, angelic granddaughter, Margot. Annmarie was the beloved sister of Donnie, Jeremiah, John, Brian, and Douglas Goodwin, Michael and the late Bruce Gordon, and Colleen Cetrullo, Diane Clarke, and Kristin LaCroix. Annmarie always said that she would be an orangutan if she were an animal, because of how deeply they care for their young. This describes her perfectly – the true joy of her life was watching her eighteen nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews, and her granddaughter, grow up. Annmarie was tenacious, hilarious, a fierce defender of her family and her beliefs, and always overtipped for extra creamers at the Dunkin Donuts drive thru. A celebration of life visitation for family and friends will take place on Monday, February 3rd, from 4:00-7:00 PM, at Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street Revere, MA 02151. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Revere Boxing Outreach, www.revereboxing.org.