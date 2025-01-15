Red Bull Heavy Metal Comes to Boston Feb 22

World’s top street snowboarders, will compete in a snowboard rail-jam competition on the steps of City Hall Plaza

Red Bull Heavy Metal is taking the world’s top street snowboarders from the mountains and bringing them to Boston, creating one of the most anticipated competitions on the snow 2025 calendar. Leading the talent pool is X Games Gold Medalist, Zeb Powell. The competition will be held on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025 at City Hall Plaza from 2:30-6pmET, doors opening at 2pmET and spectating is free to the public.

Red Bull Heavy Metal is expanding to Boston for the first time ever, serving as the second iteration of the event within the 2025 calendar. After a successful 2024, the Minnesota State Capitol Building will again be home to the event, slated for Feb 1, 2025.

Powell, who has been vocal about making the mountains more accessible to inner city communities through snowboarding, was inspired by previous Red Bull Heavy Metal and wanted to bring the sport to the city that he has grown to love and call home. Boston’s City Hall Plaza recent renovation creates a “too good not to ride” atmosphere for these snowboarders.

“Sharing the joy of snowboarding with the heart of the Northeast brings so much energy to the sport,” said Powell. “A lot of amazing snowboarders come from around Boston and not everyone knows that. This event exposes more people to the sport who would otherwise never know about it.”

Boston’s City Hall Plaza is at the epicenter of Downtown Boston and has undergone a remarkable remodel to better serve the diverse residents and visitors of the city. Led by the City’s Operations Cabinet, the goal of the renovation was to move toward a more accessible, sustainable and more connected public space that would be home to a wide range of events.

“As a city, we are all about creating exciting and energetic experiences for our residents,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “Bringing together diverse communities in the heart of the city is truly something special. City Hall Plaza is the people’s plaza and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive and serve our residents.”

The official mountain and parks partner, Loon Mountain, will be providing 300 tons of snow (20 truck loads) to ensure the conditions are perfect in the city.

Originally launched in the early 2000s, Red Bull Heavy Metal is a legendary showcase of the grit, creativity, and raw energy that defines street snowboarding. After its triumphant revival in 2022 in Duluth, MN, the event has quickly asserted itself as America’s pinnacle street snowboarding competition, drawing massive crowds and glowing praise from fans and riders alike.

Each stop— be it the dynamic terrain of Duluth (2022), the historic streets of Detroit (2023), or the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol Building (2024)—has delivered unforgettable moments, cementing its reputation as one of sport’s most exhilarating events.

The unique competition hosts top male and female riders while encouraging creativity and inventiveness on unforgiving features, such as rails, stairs and benches, that may look more at home in a skate park. Last year saw Egan Wint and Luke Winkelmann take home top prizes while Minnesota native and the unofficial host of the event, Benny Milam was named runner-up. Milam is thrilled to welcome the world’s best back to his home state and return to the top of the podium, where he stood after Red Bull Heavy Metal Duluth in 2022.

“Since the revival of Red Bull Heavy Metal, the state of street snowboard contests are booming,” said Milam. “It’s really cool to watch the event grow year over year from a small park in Duluth, Minnesota to where it is now, traveling to new cities like Boston.”

The event will feature three differentiated competition zones, each highlighting different aspects of street snowboarding. Riders will tackle custom-designed rails, gaps, and creative features that will challenge even the most experienced snowboarders. More information about the three zones will be shared closer to the event.

The full list of confirmed riders will be announced at redbull.com/heavymetalbos in the coming weeks.

Similar to past events, Red Bull Heavy Metal will once again open the competitor’s field to the public with a Last Chance Qualifier being held at Loon Mountain. More information, including date and registration details for the qualifier, will be released at redbull.com/heavymetalbos in the coming weeks.

“With growth comes change and that change means back to back Red Bull Heavy Metals in the same year,” said Milam. “I’m really excited to watch this event turn into a mainstream event in the world of snowboarding.”

The single day contest will take place on Saturday, February 22 at Boston’s City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA. Gates open at 2pm and the event is free and open to all spectators. Red Bull will also release video content to recap and support the event for those who cannot be in attendance.

Visit Redbull.com/HeavyMetalBOS for more information.