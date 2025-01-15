RPS Arts Dept. Kicks Off 2025 with Winter Student Showcase

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The RPS Fine Arts Department has kicked off several impressive events this new year. Revere High School hosted the Semester 1 Winter Showcase which is a celebration of learning and just a glimpse of what RHS students have accomplished in the first half of the school year. There were hundreds of pieces of artwork from the many arts course offerings and performances in the band room from some of the music courses as well as our two after school ensembles.

“It’s such a wonderful event and has been a great addition to the high school over these past three years. The event brings good energy to the building and students take pride in showcasing such great work. I love seeing all the artwork come together in a gallery format, it’s great to see students stop to check out what their classmates are up to in the art rooms!” RPS Director of Fine Arts Kelly Williams.

Mia Morgan, RHS Library Media Specialist and Bethanne Goldman, RHS Math teacher helped spearhead the event. “Since the spring of 2023, RHS has put on semester showcases as a way to highlight students’ accomplishments and build community. The showcase has grown in size and involvement to include a robust display of academic work, club activity, art, music, dance and now also features a Multicultural Night that gives students an opportunity to celebrate their culture. We love seeing students proudly talk about their work, clubs, and cultures and teach attendees what they are passionate about. We will host our next showcase in late May and invite the Revere community to attend and celebrate our students.”

After the Showcase, there was a concert performed by Garfield Middle School with almost 200 students performing under the direction of teacher Eric Bolton.

“The event was called the GMS Winter Rock Ensemble Concert which was held at the RHS Auditorium. We had 175 7th and 8th grade students performing across 9 different bands. Each band chose their own songs, and also selected their own instruments (with many students performing on multiple different instruments!). We had a near sell-out show at RHS. We will have our next concert on Wednesday, May 14 at the Garfield Auditorium from 5-8pm.”

In addition, there will also be the following events:

• January 29th at 4:00 PM GES students’ art will be displayed at their annual Glow Gallery! This year’s theme is Level Up with a video game twist!

• Friday, January 31st and Saturday, Feb 1st SBA Drama Club’s Production of Once Upon a Mattress will begin at 7:00 PM both nights.

• RMA’s production of Beauty and the Beast – date TBD

• RHS’s production of Grease – April 3rd and 4th

• Hill School’s production of Newsies – April 3rd and 4th

• GMS’s production of Beetle Juice Junior – May 22nd and 23rd For more information about upcoming events, check out the Fine Arts Instagram at arts_rps.