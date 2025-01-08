Revitalized Mobile City Hall Program kicks off on Jan. 16

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere is revitalizing the Mobile City Hall program, and bringing accessible constituent services into neighborhoods, beginning outside Beachmont Train Station on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 12:00pm-2:00pm. At Mobile City Hall, residents can learn about City resources, register to vote, contact 311, request parking stickers, appeal tickets, pay bills, request certificates, receive seasonal vaccines, apply for abatements, sign up for emergency alerts, and more. This collaborative initiative, brought forth by the Office of Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., 311, Community Liaisons, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, is aimed to bring City services to residents with ease and convenience.

City Hall will be visiting the following locations throughout the course of January 2025:

• Beachmont Train Station – Thursday, January 16, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

• City Hall Lot – Friday, January 17, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

• Beachmont School – Thursday, January 23, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

• City Hall Lot – Friday, January 24, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

• Shirley Avenue Municipal Lot – Thursday, January 30, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

• City Hall Lot – Friday, January 31, 2025 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

“Revere residents are busy: We understand. Between the juggle of work or school, family obligations, and so on, it can be challenging to find time to make the trip up to City Hall,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “I am proud to be reactivating the Mobile City Hall program because I believe it will make a considerable difference in accessibility of services for our residents. With this program, your convenience is our priority: Residents’ ability to connect with City Hall will always be important.”

Please stay tuned on our social media channels (City of Revere on Facebook, @cityofreverema on Instagram) for updates on Mobile City Hall schedules for the coming months.