News Briefs

Revere Prepares for Cold Winter Weather

As the City of Revere prepares for cold winter weather, the Office of Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Public works have compiled a guide to staying safe and warm this winter.

Mayor Patrick Keefe commented, “As we enter a season of winter weather, please make sure to stay safe, and stay up-to-date. We will keep open lines of communication with residents regarding emergency information, City services, and resources.”

Adrienne Maguire, the City’s Emergency Preparedness Manager, added: “Being as prepared as possible for the cold weather is extremely important to ensuring the safety of you and your family. Bundle up, or stay home; stay safe and have a plan.”

Emergency Alerts and Notifications

In case of inclement weather, announcements will be made by as many means available, including the City of Revere’s website, Facebook page, Twitter page, CodeRed alert service, local radio stations, local newspapers, and Revere’s Community Access Television Channels.

Dial 311 (or 781-286-8311) for non-emergency snow related requests during business hours, such as an unplowed street or a downed tree branch. To submit 311 requests after business hours, please use our Revere311 app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store. For any emergency dial 911. For a downed power line or electrical outage, call National Grid at 800-867-5222 or visit their Outage Map.

Cold Weather Safety

Dress in 3 layers: Base layer of wool or polyester, middle layer of insulation like fleece or puffy jackets, outer layer of “water proof” clothing.

Wear a hat that covers your ears.

Try not to use a space heater, but if you do, please make sure to:

Keep it 3 feet away from anything

Don’t leave it unattended

Keep out of reach from fire or pets

Plug it directly into the outlet not a surge protector

Make sure to have a working smoke or carbon monoxide detector

Ensure that pets are safe and secure indoors during the winter months. Do not leave your pets out in the elements or in vehicles, and be aware that some rock salts can affect their feet.

Tips for Preventing Pipe Freezes

Insulate pipes and faucets that are in unheated areas. Insulation materials can be purchased at hardware stores or plumbing suppliers.

Patch any cracks in doors or walls near pipes.

Seal any leaks around exterior walls.

Do not shut off your heat

Disconnect outside hoses and locate interior water shutoff to the faucet if you have one

On extremely cold nights, opening a sink faucet to a trickle will help reduce risk of pipes freezing.

Heat Assistance Program

Need help paying your heating bill?

Apply for Capic’s Fuel Assistance Program. Call 617-884-6130 to learn about eligibility

or apply online at: www.capic.org. New Applicants should apply at: https://toapply.org/CAPIC.

Warming Center

The City of Revere and Housing Families, Inc., for the third year in a row, are hosting the Chris Alba Emergency Warming Center. This year at our new location – American Legion Post #61, 249 Broadway -Front Entrance. It opened January 2, 2025 and will run until March 31, 2025. People looking to utilize the center can enter from 7:00pm – 10:00pm and can remain until 7:00am. This year we are offering a new service of one hot meal per weeknight. Any questions can be directed to the Public Health Office at 781-485-8486.