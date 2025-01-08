McKenna’s Announcement Signals Start of Election Season in Revere

By Cary Shuman

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna has decided to run for councillor-at-large in the municipal election this fall.

McKenna spoke with the Revere Journal Monday about her decision that signals the start of the 2025 election season in Revere.

“I had a lot of people approach me and ask me if I would run for councillor-at-large,” said McKenna. “I talked with members of my family and friends and a couple of other people who were very influential in my life, and all of them said that ‘this is the best next step for you.’ It’s a very difficult challenge to run citywide, but I think it’s the next step in my career.”

McKenna has served ten years as the Ward 1 councillor and was chosen by her colleagues as vice president and president of the Council. After being unopposed in four Ward 1 elections, McKenna won a three-way race for the seat by a convincing 2-1 margin in the 2023 election.

That strong base of support in her ward bodes well for her run for councillor-at-large. McKenna is well known citywide for her distinguished 33-year career as an educator in the Revere school district. She worked for eight years as an elementary and junior high teacher before becoming a beloved art teacher and photography teacher at Revere High School.

McKenna said she has informed her colleagues on the City Council that she will be running for one of the five councillor-at-large seats.

“The first thing I did, out of respect, was tell the other councillors my decision,” said McKenna. “My first calls were to the councillors-at-large and my next calls were to the ward councillors.”

Though McKenna is noted for her meticulous attention to matters within her ward, the hard-working official has also helped advance several citywide initiatives for passage, such as the banning of plastic bags, polystyrene, and billboards.

“I have been working diligently as a ward councillor and have given 100 percent, but I’ve also been working to make the city more prosperous and safer,” said McKenna.

McKenna said the feedback from her fellow councillors has been “positive” and she looks forward to meeting voters across the city. She announced that Michael LaBerge will serve as her campaign manager.

“I’ve started my campaign,” said McKenna. “As I’ve done the last 10 years, I’ll continue to give 100 percent to the people of Revere.”