Joanne McKenna seeks election as Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

Ward One Councillor Joanne McKenna has announced her intent to run for a City Council At-Large seat. The following is her statement:

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my candidacy for Councillor at Large in 2025. My decision to transition from Ward One Councillor to Councillor at Large stems from my deep compassion and love for this city as a whole.

For 43 years, I have dedicated myself to the Revere community, serving as a Revere Public School Teacher for 33 years and as a Ward One City Councillor for the past decade. My commitment to the people and the city of Revere is unwavering, and I am passionate about seeing our city prosper.

Reflecting on the past 10 years as a councillor, I am proud of the many motions I have introduced to benefit the city. These initiatives have made a significant impact, including banning plastic bags, polystyrene, and billboards; regulating Airbnbs and short-term rentals; prohibiting tobacco, drugs, and alcohol in public city parks; implementing 12-hour snow removal, extending yard waste and street sweeping until December, less invasive rat poison which would protect our wildlife and domestic animals and supporting daycare services, to name a few.

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Ward One for their overwhelming support over the past decade. I hope you will continue to support me in my new endeavor as Councillor at Large. For more information ,contact me

Phone 617 697 7597 or email at

[email protected]

Sincerely yours,

Joanne McKenna”