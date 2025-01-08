Lighthouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center appointsStephen Doyle as new administrator

Special to the Journal

Lighthouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center today announced that Stephen Doyle has been appointed as its Administrator. With over 25 years of experience in long-term care, Doyle leads the 123-bed center’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional care and services to the community.

“I am honored to lead the team at Lighthouse,” said Doyle. “My focus will be on ensuring that residents receive high-quality, personalized care and that staff have the support they need to succeed.”

Doyle has a proven track record of improving operations and enhancing quality care in his previous roles as administrator and executive director at multiple skilled nursing facilities across Massachusetts. Throughout his career, he has overseen day-to-day facility operations, quality improvement initiatives and community outreach while supporting staff development to create a positive and engaging work environment.

Lighthouse (formerly Lighthouse Nursing Care Center) joined the Marquis Health Consulting Services network of care through a recent acquisition. Lighthouse is an established provider of post-acute care on the North Shore. The center, located at 204 Proctor Ave. in Revere, features a subacute wing that is dedicated to the post-hospitalization care of individuals recovering from joint replacement, cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and other acute medical conditions.

Doyle previously served as administrator of Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Beverly, another skilled nursing facility serviced by Marquis Health Consulting Services. He is a graduate of Sacred Heart University and resides on the North Shore.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Stephen’s caliber leading the way at Lighthouse,” said Sharon Donaghue, New England Division President for Marquis Health Consulting Services. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have at our new center.”

Lighthouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center provides residents of Revere and surrounding communities with the highest levels of subacute short-term and comprehensive long-term care in a compassionate and caring environment. Lighthouse is proudly serviced by Marquis Health Consulting Services, which provides administrative and consulting services to skilled nursing facilities and senior housing communities along the Eastern Seaboard. For more information, visit lighthouserehabhc.com.