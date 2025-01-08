A.C. Whelan Celebrates Students for Exemplifying Respect

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The A.C. Whelan School proudly honored 28 amazing students who exemplified respect in their daily interactions. This round, nominations came from our Specialist team, Interventionist staff, support staff (counselors and coaches), English Language team, and special education staff members. These students consistently demonstrate respect toward their peers, teachers, and our school community, serving as role models for all.

To celebrate their achievement, these students enjoyed:

• An extra recess block in the gym to have fun and connect with their peers.

• A heartfelt parent letter from the staff member who nominated them, recognizing their contributions.

• An award to proudly display in the school.

• A prize pack filled with small tokens of our appreciation and gratitude.

This celebration was a wonderful reminder of the positive energy our students bring to AC Whelan every day.